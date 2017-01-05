Breckenridge Brewery Announces "Breck Trek"

A 12-City Culture Tour Kicking Off in Dallas, Texas

LITTLETON, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Breckenridge Brewery is launching a cross-country 2017 tour to bring Colorado-inspired beer education and culture to 12 cities in 11 months. The road trip, called Breck Trek, is led by Todd "Tebo" Thibault, the brewery's Culture Czar. Beginning in Dallas this month, Tebo will bring a team from Breckenridge Brewery to various cities across the country for a several day visit with retailers and locals alike sharing a collection of special and rare beers, the Sticky Situation Art Show curated by Ink Monstr, virtual reality experiences, and much more. Breck Trek will conclude each stop with a free concert featuring Denver-based band, Paper Bird.

The first Breck Trek stop in Dallas, Texas, includes the following public events:

January 18th, Happiest Hour, starts at 6:00

2616 Olive St., Dallas

Breckenridge Brewery Tap Takeover, Virtual Reality, Yard Games

January 19th, Wits End, starts at 7:30

2724 Elm St., Dallas

Sticky Situation Art Show and free concert by Paper Bird

While in Dallas, the brewery's Breck Trek team will volunteer one morning at the North Texas Food Bank Distribution Center.

In February, Breck Trek heads to Los Angeles with future tour stops in Orlando, New York City, and eight other cities throughout 2017.

In the esteemed role of Culture Czar, Tebo is the only one suitable to bring Breckenridge Brewery's casual, outdoor-loving, quality-of-life appreciating, music-and-arts inspired, togetherness-instigating lifestyle to major cities across America. For all Breck Trek cities and dates along with additional information on the activities that make the tour special, go to www.breckbrew.com/breck-trek.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into a one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to thirty-seven states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable and interesting beer, the brewery's portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, 471 Double IPA, and Breck IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and its nitrogen-charged canned series. Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.