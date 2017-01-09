Brett Favre's Personal Collection and Rudy Ruettiger's Iconic Notre Dame Items Featured at 9th Annual Hunt Auctions and NFL Auction Super Bowl LI Live Auction in Houston

Collection of former NFL President Joseph Carr among other items from numerous current and former NFL superstars to be available

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Hunt Auctions and NFL Auction will once again join together at Super Bowl LI to host the ninth-annual Super Bowl Live Auction on Feb. 4 at 11am CT at NFL Experience Driven by Genesis, located at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

A superb grouping of memorabilia originating from the personal collection of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's college and NFL careers will serve as the flagship collection for the Super Bowl LI Live Auction with portions of proceeds benefiting multiple philanthropic endeavors. Fans at the George R. Brown Convention Center will have the ability to view the collection along with nearly the 500 additional football pieces available.

"We are honored to continue our relationship with NFL Auction with our annual Super Bowl Live Auction event," said David Hunt, President Hunt Auctions. "This year's event promises to be an exceptional auction highlighted by an incredible grouping of items from the personal collection of Brett Favre. We applaud the charitable work that Favre 4 Hope and NFL Auction conduct and are humbled to be a small part of that process."

Brett Favre is one of the most revered and accomplished players in the history of the NFL, compiling an astounding number of records within his storied career. Favre, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, played primarily for the Green Bay Packers from 1991-2010, earning countless accolades including a Super Bowl XXXI championship, 11 Pro Bowl selections, 3 NFL MVP awards. Brett's legendary play and philanthropic endeavors have rendered him as one of the most beloved figures of his time and cherished by fans of Green Bay. His Favre 4 Hope Foundation which was created in 1995, has raised nearly $7,000,000 for charity.

Favre Collection Highlights:

1996 Brett Favre Jim Thorpe Most Valuable Player Award (Est. $100,000-$200,000)

2006 Brett Favre Green Bay Packers game worn complete uniform (Est. $25,000-$50,000)

1996 Brett Favre Player of the Year MVP Award (Est. $30,000-$50,000)

1995 Brett Favre Offensive Player of the Year Award (Est. $10,000-$20,000)

1996 Brett Favre Green Bay Packers game worn jersey (Est. $15,000-$25,000)

Super Bowl XXXI Brett Favre Presentational Game Ball (Est. $20,000-$40,000)

1995 Brett Favre Sporting News Player of the Year Award by Tiffany & Co. (Est. $10,000-$20,000)

Brett Favre autographed Super Bowl XXXI Professional Model Back up helmet (Est. $20,000-$40,000)

Brett Favre autographed game worn Green Bay Packers cleats c.1996 (Est. $7,500-$10,000)

"The memories that I have during my football career, especially involving the fans of the Green Bay Packers, are priceless to me. While my family and I are blessed to have many items from my career to keep and cherish I am very happy to share some of my memorabilia with the fans who have been so supportive all these many years," remarked Brett Favre. "I am also very grateful for the ongoing support for my Favre 4 Hope Foundation that has helped to enrich the lives of those in need within the Wisconsin and Mississippi communities."

The Favre 4 Hope Foundation will benefit from the sale of Favre Collection items. The mission of the Foundation is dedicated to providing support and services to disadvantaged and disabled children in the Wisconsin and Mississippi communities. In 2005, the charity expanded its platform to include support for organizations providing Breast Cancer financial aid to patients.

"Rudy" Ruettiger Notre Dame Game Worn Football Helmet and Jersey

Included within the auction will be a highly significant offering of the original Notre Dame football helmet and jersey as worn by "Rudy" Ruettiger during the November 8, 1975 game, which harbored an iconic moment in the history of sport. After scraping his way through an unconventional route to attend the University of Notre Dame in 1974, Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger battled as a walk on member of the Junior scout team. His tireless efforts were rewarded by coach Dan Devine who provided Rudy with an opportunity to dress for a single game during his senior season. Rudy entered the game for the final few plays, and on the last of the contest, sacked the opposing quarterback to the delight of fans and teammates alike. He was carried off the field in celebration, which was the first such occurrence for a Notre Dame player.

"There are certain moments that are truly larger than the sport they represent and the story of Rudy Ruettiger is without question among the most iconic," said David Hunt, President, Hunt Auctions. "We are privileged to have been selected by Rudy and his team at Strategic Sports Management to present these two sports items of national significance with the succinct hope that they may bring further inspiration and awareness to the possibilities afforded through effort and never giving up."

Both the helmet and jersey are being offered for the first time publicly and are expected to achieve six figure pricing within the annual Super Bowl Live Auction event.

"Over 40 years ago, in 1975, I could never have imagined what that moment on that field in South Bend would mean to my life nor the lives of so many that I have been so fortunate to meet," said Rudy Ruettiger. "The feeling I had that day on the field as well as the experiences and blessings it has brought to me and my family simply cannot be qualified. I felt it time to share these two items with those that made all of this possible to me and in order to assist my grandchildren in the pursuit of their dreams as they begin their lives. I will always be grateful to my many fans and supporters to which I encourage to never quit. Go Irish!"

NFL Auction Items

In celebration of Super Bowl LI, NFL Auction is teaming with Hunt Auctions for the ninth consecutive year to auction hundreds of NFL items from nearly every NFL team. Featured among the items will be New York Giants WR VICTOR CRUZ's game-worn custom cleats from the Week 13 My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Other items include game-used jerseys, cleats, footballs, and recent Super Bowl memorabilia. All items are authentic, and come straight from the playing fields of NFL stadiums. NFL Auction programs have raised millions of dollars for the league's nonprofit partners including the NFL Foundation, NFL Player Care Foundation, American Cancer Society, USO, St. Jude Children's Hospital and many NFL team charities. The NFL does not retain any profits generated by the sale of products on the NFL Auction platform.

NFL Auction Highlights:

2016 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers game worn jersey (Est. $20,000-$30,000)

2016 J.J. Watt Houston Texans game worn jersey (Est. $10,000-$15,000)

Super Bowl 50 Opening Kickoff Football (Est. $2,000-$4,000)

2016 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints game worn jersey (Est. $7,500-$15,000)

2015 Derek Carr Oakland Raiders game worn jersey (Est. $5,000-$7,500)

Joseph Carr Collection

Also included in the Super LI Live Auction is a very rare grouping of materials originating from the personal collection of the inaugural NFL President, Joseph Carr. Carr was one of the most influential formative figures in the history of the league.

Carr Collection Highlights:

Unique Joseph Carr Trophy: NFL Most Valuable Player Award (Est. $25,000-$50,000)

Significant Green Bay Packers NFL Charter Certificate (Est. $20,000-$40,000)

Joe Carr 1926 Pottsville Maroons World Champions presentational charm (Est. $5,000-$10,000)

Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig autographed baseball from Carr Collection (Est. $10,000-$20,000)

Van Miller Collection

Known as the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills," Van Miller served as the team's broadcaster for an amazing 40-year span that began with the AFL Championship period in the 1960s and ended in 2003 upon his retirement. Van Miller became an enduring and beloved figure in the Bills franchise history, with his famous radio and television play calls synonymous with the greatest moments in team history.

Miller Collection Highlights:

Van Miller 1964 and 1965 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship rings (Est. $5,000-$10,000 each)

Van Miller 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship ring (Est. $4,000-$6,000)

Van Miller Buffalo Bills "Honor Roll" Hall of Fame ring (Est. $3,000-$5,000)

Van Miller's Custom Made 1989 Chrysler Maserati TC convertible (Est. $10,000-$15,000)

The collections mentioned above will be joined by numerous private consignment pieces from across the country. More than 750 total items will be available for viewing during the Exhibition Preview from Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4. Fans are also encouraged to bring their national sports memorabilia to the Hunt Auctions display for complimentary expert appraisals at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The live auction will take place at NFL Experience Driven by Genesis Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11am CT. Bids can be made in person, via phone, or online during the live auction. For more information, visit www.huntauctions.com

