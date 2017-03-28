Brew Patriot Love - Craft Beer + Canada150

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Propeller Brewing Company is calling on brewers (and home brewers!) across Canada to join together as a community and mark Canada150 through The Great Canadian Lager Challenge. As a craft beer community - we want to mark this milestone through "Lager": the beer that unites us all.

Canadians drink more lager than any other kind of alcohol. From ball parks to brew pubs - sometimes you just want a nice "beer-flavoured-beer". It's fizzy. It's yellow. It's easy drinking. When you drink Canadian icons like Molson, Labatt, and Moosehead - you're drinking a North American Lager.

For CANADA 150 - we're challenging every brewery (and home-brewer!) in the country to make their best - most CANADIAN - lager and release it on July 1. Let's unite around the beer that Canadians drink most - and collectively raise a glass to "Canada".

Beyond a Canada 150 toast on July 1, brewers can send sample six-packs to the celebrity-judged "Great Canadian Lager Challenge", held July 14th & 15th as part of Propeller Brewing Company's 20th Anniversary celebration in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Awards will be given for:

(1) Most Patriotic Lager; and (2) Best use of local ingredients/icons/story.

"Craft beer is more than an industry - it's a community. To mark the milestone of Canada 150, we want to bring that community together around a common expression of the Canadian experience. We want to bring people together around a crisp, clean Lager." - John Allen, Founder, Propeller Brewing Co.

