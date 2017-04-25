BRG Professionals among Leading Expert Witnesses in Global Arbitration Review's GAR 100

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Four experts from global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group were ranked among the world's foremost expert witnesses in the tenth edition of Global Arbitration Review's GAR 100. GAR placed BRG as the leading firm for the average dollar value of claims and second for median value of claims.

Per GAR, BRG's international arbitration capability greatly increased with the opening of its London office three years ago, when Managing Director Daniel Ryan, head of the London office, joined the firm. Managing Director David Saunders, a valuations and damages expert, has frequently provided oral testimony. Richard Boulton QC is chair of BRG UK and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2011. Managing Director Heiko Ziehms is a disputes specialist in the fields of mergers and acquisitions, construction and insolvency. Boulton was named among the "Most Highly Regarded Individuals -- Europe" and Ryan, Saunders and Ziehms were each recognized in Who's Who Legal: Arbitration 2017.

GAR ranked BRG at the top of its table for average value of claims -- US$1.4 billion -- and second for median value of claims -- US$500 million. The firm provides expert testimony in matters including construction, energy, financial and general commercial.

