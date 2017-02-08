Bria X Certified Interoperable with Jabra USB and Bluetooth Headset Devices

CounterPath continues to drive device testing with Bria X to ensure maximum support across a variety of USB and wireless headsets

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced the certified interoperability of Jabra USB and Bluetooth headset devices with CounterPath's latest offering, Bria X. This is the second in a series of interoperability testing phases with Bria X and various headset vendors to provide an optimized user experience - from software to headset - across any device, any network and any platform.

"This is another win for CounterPath and Bria X on the interoperability certification and user experience front," said Todd Carothers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CounterPath.

Users of Jabra headsets will be prompted to install Jabra Direct software on their desktop, if they haven't already, from the Notification Tab within Bria X. Once installed, users will have access to a multitude of functions such as synchronization between Bria X and their headset for answer / hang up call, mute, and hold call. In addition, users are able to switch audio between devices, for example from their Jabra headset to the built-in speaker on their device, and also set functionality for the ringing of incoming calls on the headset or speaker as well.

"Demand for headsets, especially wireless ones, in the workplace is increasing due to the valuable functions they provide. They offer employees the freedom and mobility that modern work environments and business situations require," continued Carothers. "With Bria X providing users with a plethora of UC tools, having tight headset integration and mobile capabilities is important to ensure the solution is a natural extension to users. The Jabra certification is yet another example of our commitment to providing the best user experience across any device, network and platform."

For a full list of supported devices using Bria X please visit: http://www.counterpath.com/technology-partner-program/.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

About Bria X

Bria X is a new service offering from CounterPath that provides SMBs and enterprises with an easy and efficient solution for adding secure team messaging, presence and screen sharing services on top of existing hosted or premise-based IP voice services. With apps available for desktop, smartphone and tablet devices, and up to three downloads per subscription, businesses can easily add mobile and BYOD options for their employees and provide them with the flexibility to be reached on the device of their choice in the method that makes the most sense. And with the Bria X Web Platform, IT administrators can set up, provision and manage accounts all from one central, web-based dashboard. For more information, visit www.bria-x.com.