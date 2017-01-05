BriaCell Included in the List of Key Players in Immuno-Oncology

Genome Web Interviews BriaCell's Head of R&D

BERKELEY, CA and VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BCT) ( OTCQB : BCTXF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company dedicated to the development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Jason Napodano, senior equity analyst at BioNap Consulting, Inc., included BriaCell in the list of key players in immuno-oncology.

BriaVax™ is a genetically engineered whole-cell targeted immunotherapy derived from a human breast tumor cell line. It is believed to activate the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancerous cells by inducing tumor-directed T cells and potentially antibody responses. BriaVax™ is entering an open-label Phase I/IIa clinical trial designed to evaluate its safety and activity in patients with advanced breast cancer.

Mr. Napodano mentions that BriaVax™ seems to induce an immune response against antigens expressed by both BriaVax™ and breast cancer cells from the patient, and a boost in response is expected by combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors, PD-(L)1 inhibitors, traditional chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies such as PARP or aromatase inhibitors.

"Based on the proposed mechanism of action for BriaVax™, we expect BriaVax™ to work well in combination with other immune modulators, and/or other anti-cancer agents" commented Dr. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We are planning on running combination studies in parallel to our current Phase I/IIa clinical study".

Dr. Madeleine Johnson, an editor of Genome Web, an online news organization serving the global community of scientists, technology professionals, and executives, recently interviewed Dr. Markus Lacher, BriaCell's Head of R&D, with respect to the latest developments of BriaDx™, BriaCell's companion diagnostic product candidate. The full article titled "BriaCell Codeveloping Cell-Based Cancer Therapy, Companion Diagnostic" can be viewed at www.briacell.com/category/recent-events.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company developing a more targeted and potentially less toxic approach to cancer management compared to traditional chemotherapy strategies. BriaCell's mission is to serve late-stage cancer patients with limited treatment options.

Immunotherapy has come to the forefront of the fight against cancer, harnessing the body's own immune system to recognize and selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing normal cells. Immunotherapy, in addition to generally being more targeted than commonly used types of chemotherapy, is also thought to be a highly potent approach aimed at preventing cancer recurrence.

BriaVax™, the Company's lead product candidate, is a genetically engineered whole-cell targeted immunotherapy derived from a human breast tumor cell line. It is believed to activate the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancerous cells by inducing tumor-directed T cell and potentially antibody responses. The Company has already demonstrated encouraging clinical results, and is intent on building upon these results to further advance BriaVax™ through additional FDA-approved clinical trials in order to help cancer patients with limited therapeutic options. The results of two previous Phase I clinical trials (one with the precursor cell line not genetically engineered to produce GM-CSF and one with BriaVax™) have been encouraging in patients with advanced solid tumors. Most notably, one patient with metastatic breast cancer responded to BriaVax™ with substantial reduction in tumor burden including lung and brain metastases.

For more information on the previous clinical trials, please visit http://briacell.com/novel-technology/clinical-trials/, and on BriaCell per se, http://briacell.com/.

