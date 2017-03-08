Brian Asparro Named Chief Commercial Officer of Demand Energy

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Demand Energy today announced that Brian Asparro has been hired to fill the new position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Brian will be responsible for the full range of commercial sales activities of the company, including financial modeling, sales strategy, project financing, and partnerships.

Brian has nearly two decades of project finance and operational development experience, and has led several conceptual stage ventures to become successful, profit-generating operations. He has worked with various renewable energy companies -- wind, energy storage, combined heat and power -- providing strategic and financial counsel to increase sales, raise financing and expand businesses. Prior to coming on-board full-time, Brian supported Demand Energy with financing expertise and guidance through the acquisition of the company by Enel Green Power North America.

Previously, Brian served as Chief Financial Officer at Green Charge Networks, where he led a $56 million investment round, which ultimately led to an eventual acquisition by Engie. Throughout his career, Brian has optimized business initiatives and ensured delivery of outstanding products and services to customers. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"The global demand for efficient load management in the energy market is clear and immediate," Asparro commented. "Demand Energy, a leader in this space and now part of Enel Green Power's worldwide organization, is well positioned for growth. I was impressed with the company's leadership and core software capabilities, and look forward to contributing to the team we have in place and will build in the future."

"Demand Energy is a recognized leader in energy storage project development and software innovation, and is now positioned to expand globally under Enel Green Power ownership," commented Demand Energy CEO and President Gregg Patterson. "Brian's extensive renewable energy experience, in addition to his sales management, finance and operations expertise, will enable us to expand our commercial activities to many other markets."

About Demand Energy

Demand Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enel Green Power North America, Inc., has developed a best-in-class Distributed Energy Network Optimization System (DEN.OS™) that maximizes the economic returns of behind-the-meter storage systems alone, or in combination with distributed generation (DG). The company provides a turnkey solution (hardware, software and services) that ties together modeling, design and simulation with installation and operational monitoring, control, and financial optimization, to deploy storage-plus-DG systems at speed and scale. The DEN.OS software platform was designed as a scalable end-to-end solution that delivers differentiated value across the entire project life cycle, able to support utility-side, behind-the-meter and microgrid projects. For more information, visit www.demand-energy.com.