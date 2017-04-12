Brian May Joins Spine Wave as Executive Vice President, Research and Development

SHELTON, CT--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Spine Wave, Inc. is a fast growing, privately held company committed to the commercialization of high-quality, innovative medical devices for the treatment of spinal disorders. Spine Wave is pleased to announce that Brian May has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Research and Development.

Mr. May brings extensive experience in the orthopedics market and was most recently at Zimmer Biomet where he was one of the two directors running Product Development for the Zimmer Biomet Knee Reconstruction business. Brian is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in orthopedic product development. He joined Zimmer in 2015 via the Biomet acquisition where he spent the previous 13 years of his career. Mr. May holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Bioengineering from Clemson University.

As Spine Wave continues to expand its portfolio with differentiated products, Mr. May will lead the extensive research and development efforts. "I am pleased to have someone with Brian's proven leadership ability join the Spine Wave team," said Mark LoGuidice, Spine Wave's Chief Executive Officer. "Biomet grew nearly tenfold during Brian's tenure and that firsthand experience will prove invaluable to Spine Wave as we position ourselves for the next phase of significant growth."

"I am excited to join Spine Wave, a company with a proven history of developing and commercializing innovative products," said Mr. May. "Spine Wave has several important product launches scheduled for 2017 which will significantly broaden the company's offering and which have the potential to generate robust and sustainable growth for the foreseeable future. I look forward to contributing to Spine Wave's continued growth and evolution."

Spine Wave's vision is to leverage our intellectual property portfolio and engineering expertise to deliver a steady stream of highly differentiated spinal technologies with a particular emphasis on expandable interbody devices. Spine Wave's portfolio of expandable products now includes the Velocity® Interbody Device, the Leva® Interbody Device and the StaXx® family of products, of which over 50,000 devices have been implanted. Other novel products in the portfolio include the Annex® Adjacent Level System, the Sniper® Spine System, which has developed a reputation as a leading MIS screw system, and the recently acquired True Position® Pivoting Spacer System which is comprised of a "crescent-style" interbody device and a unique delivery mechanism which simplifies accurate and reproducible placement of the implant. Spine Wave is committed to delivering a robust pipeline in 2017 and 2018 that will allow the company to address every major spine market segment with a highly differentiated offering.

