Brian Russell Joins Princeton Identity's Advisory Board

Fintech executive veteran will support strategic initiatives that put biometrics at the forefront of the financial industry

HAMILTON, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Princeton Identity Inc., the identity management company, today announced the addition of Brian Russell to its advisory board. Russell was recently the Senior Vice President of Financial Solutions for Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Mobile Security U.S. Division, and will advise the Princeton Identity team on strategies in the fintech market to simplify identity management.

"We're faced with a growing number of evolving security and authentication challenges, with the need to comply with necessary security regulation," said Brian Russell. "Princeton Identity has emerged as an authority in using biometrics to ease the pain of identity management. I'm eager to share my experiences from more than 25 years in the field to influence the company's future strategic initiatives."

Russell is a trusted, global technology and financial services executive and an established leader in digital security. At G+D, Russell transformed the financial services business from a traditional card manufacturer to a full service identity management solutions provider, elevating the brand's position in the industry. An active member of the Federal Reserve Banks Mobile Payment Industry Workgroup (MPIW) and the Secure Payments Task Force, Russell served as the Chairman of the Board for the Secure Technology Alliance and was a member of their Executive Board for the past five years. Previously, Russell was tasked with building the Big Data Financial Services Business at Catalina Marketing and was responsible for business development in the financial and e-commerce markets at both MyPoints.com and MasterCard Worldwide. Russell has also worked for Donnelley Marketing, Dun & Bradstreet, and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

"Brian's breadth of experience is an incredible asset to our team. He understands the critical need to make security more accurate, reliable, and convenient, and has a strong reputation for driving brand visibility, market position, and revenue growth," said Mark Clifton, CEO and President, Princeton Identity. "We're delighted to welcome Brian to our advisory board. We look forward to utilizing his extensive background to fuel Princeton Identity toward achieving our company goals."

Princeton Identity's Advisory Board is composed of industry innovators who provide counsel on the state of the markets where accurate, secure and convenient identity authentication are emerging as a need.

For more information on Princeton Identity, visit www.princetonidentity.com.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity is the identity management company that makes security more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before. Using iris recognition and other biometric technology, Princeton Identity enables businesses, global organizations and borders to simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division within SRI International, Princeton Identity spun out as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.