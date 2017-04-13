Brick Brewing Reports Record Full-year EBITDA of $8.8M

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) -

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net Revenue for the quarter increased to $10.5 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 32.2%, an increase from 31.1% in prior year.

Selling, Marketing and Administration ("SM&A") of $2.3 million, compared to prior year at $1.7 million.

EBITDA* for the quarter was $1.8 million, compared to EBITDA* in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 of $1.6 million.

The Board of Directors re-affirmed the quarterly dividend, at $0.016/share, payable May 23, 2017 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2017. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Full Year Highlights:

Net revenue increased to $45.2 million, from $37.6 million in the prior year.

Gross margin improved to 34.8% from 28.0% prior year.

Selling, Marketing and Administration ("SM&A") expenses increased to $9.2 million from $7.4 million, driven by increased investment in core brands.

EBITDA* improved to $8.8 million for the full year, up from $5.6 million in the prior year ($6.0 million excluding one-time costs).

Brick Brewing Co. Limited ("Brick" or the "Company") (TSX: BRB), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today released results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2017. Brick posted record annual EBITDA of $8.8 million on net revenue of $45.2 million. EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1.8 million.

"This past year was clearly an inflection point for Brick Brewing," noted George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The step up in performance we've been able to deliver for our shareholders has been significant. We have been able to drive double digit growth in volume, expand margins, while increasing our investment in both our brands and our facility. To be able to achieve these goals and still report step change growth in EBITDA is a testament to the quality of the team here at Brick Brewing."

Waterloo premium craft volume increased 15% in fiscal 2017, while Laker also posted gains of 15%. The initial year for LandShark Lager was a tremendous success, achieving volume in excess of 15,000 hectoliters. In addition, Brick reported 20% growth in contract manufacturing revenue for the year, the result of growth with both current and new customers.

Croft added, "While we're enormously pleased with the year we've just reported, there is now the same degree of urgency and commitment to continue to deliver in the year ahead. We have set out a plan that we fully expect will allow us to achieve another year of double-digit growth. Our Kitchener expansion project is well underway, and on track for completion this summer with expected full year recurring savings of $0.6 million. We have introduced a number of new products and packages, including Waterloo Citrus Radler and Margaritaville Classic Margarita, products that we are confident will resonate with our consumers. We are also excited about the upcoming packaging redesign on the core Waterloo brand, and believe it will be a key element in realizing our growth targets in the year ahead. All of these contribute to our confidence in our ability to deliver value and growth to our shareholders for the long term."

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2017.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments (EBITDA)* Fiscal year ended (in thousands of dollars) January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 Net income $ 3,997 $ 1,594 Add (deduct): Income tax expense 1,345 658 Depreciation and amortization 2,876 2,983 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (206) Share-based payments 147 125 Finance costs 478 479 Subtotal 4,846 4,039 EBITDA* 8,843 5,633

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Years ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 Revenue $ 45,176,380 $ 37,609,568 Cost of sales 29,464,917 27,075,078 Gross profit 15,711,463 10,534,490 Selling, marketing and administration expenses 9,248,039 7,367,411 Other expenses 643,273 641,474 Finance costs 478,181 478,945 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (205,912) Income before tax 5,341,970 2,252,572 Income tax expense 1,345,158 658,392 Net income and comprehensive income for the year $ 3,996,812 $ 1,594,180 Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.05

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at January 31, 2017 and 2016 January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment $ 21,709,425 $ 21,986,070 Intangible assets 15,499,186 15,375,392 Construction deposits 2,462,328 - Deferred income tax assets - 1,262,769 39,670,939 38,624,231 Current assets Cash 2,831,959 393,645 Accounts receivable 7,035,714 6,176,421 Inventories 5,619,329 3,291,529 Prepaid expenses 593,180 354,650 16,080,182 10,216,245 TOTAL ASSETS $ 55,751,121 $ 48,840,476 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Equity Share capital 39,651,096 39,526,573 Share-based payments reserves 943,565 932,201 Deficit (2,758,560) (4,933,195) TOTAL EQUITY 37,836,101 35,525,579 Non-current liabilities Provisions 411,599 388,548 Obligation under finance lease 3,781,855 4,523,152 Long-term debt 2,498,580 1,548,584 Deferred income tax liabilities 82,389 - 6,774,423 6,460,284 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,655,405 4,908,722 Current portion of obligation under finance lease 741,297 713,699 Current portion of long-term debt 743,895 1,232,192 11,140,597 6,854,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,915,020 13,314,897 COMMITMENTS TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 55,751,121 $ 48,840,476

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended January 31, 2017 and 2016

January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 Operating activities Net income $ 3,996,812 $ 1,594,180 Adjustments for: Income tax expense 1,345,158 658,392 Finance costs 478,181 478,945 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 2,875,958 2,983,271 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (205,912 ) Share-based payments 147,292 125,257 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations 1,320,659 689,069 Less: Interest paid (395,851 ) (441,196 ) Cash provided by operating activities 9,768,209 5,882,006 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,578,913 ) (2,806,182 ) Construction deposit paid (2,462,328 ) (936,595 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net - 331,490 Purchase of intangible assets (144,194 ) (281,545 ) Cash used in investing activities (5,185,435 ) (3,692,832 ) Financing activities Issuance of long-term debt 2,000,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (1,597,179 ) (1,507,957 ) Repayment of obligation under finance lease (713,699 ) (306,975 ) Dividends paid (1,822,177 ) (419,900 ) Issuance of shares, net of fees 45,867 21,520 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees (266,856 ) (384,602 ) Proceeds from stock option exercise 209,584 207,409 Cash used in financing activities (2,144,460 ) (2,390,505 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash 2,438,314 (201,331 ) Cash, beginning of year 393,645 594,976 Cash, end of year $ 2,831,959 $ 393,645 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of assets under finance lease $ - $ 4,169,156

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario, and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.