Bridal Extravaganza Show Announces Schedule of Events

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - On July 22-23rd, 2017, the 33rd annual Bridal Extravaganza Show will be held at downtown Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show kicks off wedding season for the great state of Texas. It's here that brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the bride, grooms, and wedding planners meet with over 400 vendors in 700 display showcases. Looking to plan the wedding of your dreams? Then making plans to attend this over-the-top bi-annual event is an absolute MUST.

Since its inception in 1983, The Bridal Extravaganza Show has continued to evolve and keep up with the latest wedding and wedding fashion trends. The goal? To meet the needs of every type of wedding party.

"The overall wedding market has exploded, and part of the reason is reality television and the introduction of social media," says Show Producer Laurette Veres. "You'll literally find everything that you could possibly need for your dream wedding. The Bridal Extravaganza is like your Pinterest board brought to life. Our goal is to simplify the wedding process for the engaged couple."

The Bridal Extravaganza Show makes it possible for brides and grooms to plan their picture perfect and television-worthy wedding. And because everything is bigger and better in Texas, this extravaganza has over 400 vendors with more food, prizes, and fashion shows than any other bridal show in the country.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show brings the excitement of New York's choreographed fashion shows to Houston. Each day, several formal fashion shows will be presented on the 60-foot runway stage. Brides will find ideas and inspiration for wedding styles for the entire wedding party.

The schedule is:

Saturday

12:00 Tomas Benitez Fashion Designer

1:00 Impression Bridal

2:00 David's Bridal

3:00 The Princess Bridal

4:00 Renegade Bridal

Sunday

12:00 Tomas Benitez Fashion Designer

1:00 Impression Bridal

1:30 Renegade Bridal

2:00 David's Bridal

3:00 The Princess Bridal

4:00 Texas Weddings Couture Runway

Featuring: The Princess Bridal, Winnie Couture Bridal Atelier, Impression Bridal, Ventura's Bridal, Tomas Benitez Fashion Designer

At the Bridal Extravaganza Show, thousands of brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, and wedding planners have their pick of over 400 vendors in 700 display showcases who cater exclusively to the ever fashionable, stylish, and romantic wedding industry.

"Fashion shows are the number one reason brides attend bridal shows," says Laurette M. Veres, producer.

This huge event, held twice annually, draws marriage bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win honeymoons and shopping sprees. Brides may walk away with a honeymoon in the Riviera Maya, or a free wedding announcement in the local paper.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Log on to www.BridalExtravaganzaShow.com. For more information call (281) 340-7777.