Bridge Alliance named leading APAC enterprise mobility solutions provider for consecutive year -- Analysys Mason

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Nov 5, 2017) - For the second year running, Bridge Alliance emerged top as one of the best-placed enterprise mobility and IoT solutions providers in Asia-Pacific. This is on the back of Bridge Alliance's strong members, wide range of products and services and ongoing support and sales model.

The finding is based on a study conducted by independent research and consulting firm, Analysys Mason.

The research discusses the operator selection considerations for enterprises deploying mobility solutions across the ten largest economies in Asia-Pacific. Included in the comparison criteria are IoT products offered, network coverage, quality of partners, overall products offered and sales and support model.

"As companies in Asia-Pacific continue to expand their footprint, enterprise mobility is a key factor in business enablement and globalisation. We are proud to emerge as the market leader once again. This achievement is demonstrative of the value Bridge Alliance brings to enterprises through the extensive reach and capabilities of our members," said Eileen Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Alliance.

"Coupled with the strengths and sophisticated technology of our alliance, we remain committed in our efforts to empower the business community and the telco industry towards success," she added.

http://www.bridgealliance.com/report/enterprise-mobility-solutions-apac-comparison-alliances-global-operators/.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance is the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Our alliance covers 34 members who serve more than 800 million customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance's members include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS (Thailand), CSL Mobile (Hong Kong), CTM (Macau), Globe Telecom (Philippines), Maxis (Malaysia), MobiFone (Vietnam), Optus (Australia), Singtel (Singapore), SK Telecom (South Korea), STC (Saudi Arabia), SoftBank Corp. (Japan), Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan), Telkomcel (Timor-Leste), Telkomsel (Indonesia), Turk Telekom (Turkey), and Viva (Bahrain and Kuwait).

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.