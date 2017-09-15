Bridgegate Pictures, successfully bringing feature film content and new generation gaming together

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - Ever since its inception Bridgegate Pictures ( OTC PINK : BBGP) has continued to stay at the forefront of technology and Virtual Reality in the entertainment industry.

In an inspired move Bridgegate linked with Minds Eye Entertainment to produce a 6-picture slate of films, films that would not only be commercially successful in the traditional sense but with their combined forces in both film and technology, also be films that are on the cutting edge of today's most exciting technology. One of the key elements to their success in this regard is that all the films are being filmed in three formats: 2D Standard, Barco Escape, and Virtual Reality Format.

In addition to films Bridgegate's founders teamed up to create Techno Cams, which has become one of the premier equipment providers for feature and VR filming. This partnership helped them excel in their partnership with Minds Eye.

The first film of the slate was "The Recall," starring Wesley Snipes and RJ Mitte ("Breaking Bad"), which Bridgegate financed and was the production company for. The film was released in June 2017 in all 3 formats. Bridgegate also produced and financed the second film, "The Humanity Bureau," starring Nicolas Cage, Hugh Dillon and Vicellous Shannon ("The Recall"), which will release fall 2017. Additionally, they have produced and financed "Distorted," with Christina Ricci, John Cusack, and Vicellous Shannon, which is set to release in spring 2018.

All three initial films were filmed with equipment from Techno Cams and in Virtual Reality. The VR features star all of the lead actors from the films and range from 13 to 20 minutes in length, all are based on the main feature film and act as either an accompaniment to the film or as a standalone experience. Bridgegate Pictures strategically entered into an exclusive marketing agreement with for the purpose of driving all marketing and digital assets to the products.

Bridgegate Pictures has optioned both "Trigger" and "Warhunt" from Fotocomics to be directed by Mauro Borrelli ("Sleepy Hollow," "Pirates of the Caribbean"). "Trigger" is to begin production in late fall 2017, with "Warhunt" slated to begin production during the 1st quarter of 2018. Bridgegate Pictures has also created its own original content, "Gemini," which will start production in spring 2018.

In July 2017 it was announced that Bridgegate entered into a deal to produce the feature "All Shook Up" with Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts to produce. This film will be one of their most exciting projects to date, and promises to be an exciting feature packed with surprises you won't want to miss!

As well as these successful projects, and amongst its many achievements, Bridgegate has also recently created the longest Virtual Reality Feature Film in history, which will be released in fall 2017.

Bridgegate Pictures is also proud to announce that they have recently entered into a 5-picture deal with the world-renowned post-production studio, IMN Creatives, to bring a powerful element of content to the market.

With its stunning successes Bridgegate has become known, especially over the last year with its multiple releases, as one of the frontrunners in the world of VR filmmaking and so it's no surprise that its team are well on its way to creating a substantial VR Film Film.

Bridgegate, in its essence, is focused on bringing new technologies to the film industry and creating powerful content in multiple platforms. They are engaged in driving traffic to the content; independent filmmaking has a big opportunity in this ever changing and future, progressing in the Technology x Entertainment era. Independent filmmakers can now not only provide maker content, but they can get it successfully to the masses in our new digital world.

Bridgegate Pictures Team has identified that Virtual Reality is going to be the next boom in entertainment. Their progress in this space is going to help display 360 content like never before, where the consumer will be engaged in a experience. This will also allow artist to showcase their talent in VR like never before.

Bridgegate Picture is a pioneer in the digital world of filmmaking and is successfully bringing feature film content and new generation gaming together.

About Bridgegate Pictures Corp

Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal. For more information about Bridgegate Pictures Corp, please visit http://bridgegatepictures.com

