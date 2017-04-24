Bridgeline Digital, Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ : BLIN) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:30 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience -- from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline's iAPPS platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.