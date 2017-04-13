Bridgepoint Consulting's Dawn Ragan Recognized as "Turnaround Consultant of the Year" by Global M&A Network

Managing Director of Turnaround & Restructuring honored for outstanding contributions to restructuring industry and clients; Firm also recognized for work with Life Partners Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading Texas-based finance, IT and management consulting firm, announced today that Dawn Ragan, the firm's Managing Director of Turnaround & Restructuring Services has been named "Turnaround Consultant of the Year" (Boutique category) by the prestigious Global M&A Network at that organization's 9th annual Turnaround Atlas Awards event. Additionally, Bridgepoint Consulting was a finalist for "Turnaround Firm of the Year" (Boutique category) and the firm's client Life Partners Holdings Inc. was recognized as the "Chapter 11 Restructuring of the Year" (companies with assets $1 Billion - $2.5 Billion), particularly for having the Best Value Creating Chapter 11 Plan.

The Turnaround Atlas Awards honor outstanding performances from the distressed M&A, restructuring and turnaround communities. The "Professional Awards" category honors a top performing professional from the consulting, investment banking and legal community in recognition of their expertise, track-record, and significantly, for advising on a value generating transaction, award winning restructuring completed the past year.

The Life Partners restructuring is likely the first time ever a fraudulent scheme of this magnitude was converted to a legitimate enterprise, according to Ragan, whom led the transaction for Bridgepoint. "We are delighted to receive this recognition from the Global M&A Network for the great accomplishment achieved by our Turnaround team, on behalf of thousands of investors in the Life Partners portfolio," said Bill Patterson, Principal at Bridgepoint Consulting. "We have an outstanding team of professionals who are focused on delivering unique restructuring and business transformation solutions, and I am very proud of their dedication to and passion for serving our Texas clients."

A 20-year veteran of the financial services and restructuring industry, Ragan leads Turnaround & Restructurings Services for Bridgepoint's Dallas office. Ragan and her team of professionals provide organizations with financial advisory, CRO, interim CFO and expert witness testimony.

"Dawn has become a trusted advisor in the restructuring space due to her excellent track record in providing clients with strategic counsel during complex restructuring matters," said Bill Patterson, Principal at Bridgepoint Consulting. "This is an extremely well-deserved honor and we are proud of her continued dedication to our clients and the industry."

Ragan has advised organizations across a wide range of industries including, Construction, Consumer Products, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Hospitality and Timeshare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail and Technology. She has served in a variety of interim management positions including CFO, COO, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and has also provided expert witness testimony.

"I am delighted to receive this honor on behalf of the Bridgepoint Team and to have been included in a group of very impressive candidates," said Ragan. "Every day, we help our clients navigate some very complex reorganizations or financial distress and this is truly a testament to our team's hard work, restructuring capability and ability to work across industries."

Since 2008, Bridgepoint has helped more than 60 struggling companies with everything from Turnaround, Dispute Resolution, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and CRO Services. Learn more about the firm's comprehensive Turnaround services here.

The Turnaround Atlas Awards are awarded annually in global forums to recognize excellence and a "Gold Standard of Performance" among professionals and firms from the global restructuring communities. This year's awards recognized excellence in 50 categories of "Turnaround & Restructuring Transactions," 15 "Outstanding Firms," 6 "Restructuring Professionals" and 2 "Leadership Achievement Awards." For a full list of this year's recipients, click here.

Bridgepoint Consulting is a leading Texas-based professional services firm that provides strategic services and highly qualified professionals to solve complex financial, management and technology challenges. Since 1999, we've been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, Bridgepoint's team of 140+ qualified professionals can help. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. For more information on Bridgepoint Consulting, please visit our website at www.BridgepointConsulting.com.

