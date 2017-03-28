Bridgepoint Consulting's Turnaround & Restructuring Practice Named 2017 Turnaround Firm Atlas Awards Finalist

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading Texas-based finance, IT and management consulting firm, announced today that the firm's Turnaround & Restructuring practice has been named a 2017 finalist for Turnaround Firm of the Year (Boutique category) by the Global M&A Network Turnaround Atlas Awards.

Additionally, Bridgepoint Consulting's client Life Partners Holdings Inc. has been recognized as the Chapter 11 Restructuring of the Year (companies with assets $1 Billion - $2.5 Billion), particularly for having the Best Value Creating Chapter 11 Plan.

The annual Turnaround Atlas Awards, presented by the Global M&A Network, honor excellence in categories of best value-creating transactions, outstanding firms, influential professionals and leaders from the restructuring, bankruptcy, special situation deals and turnaround communities, world-wide. Winning a Turnaround Atlas Award equates to achieving the highest "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement in the local, regional and global markets; validating the team expertise and talents, as well as the organization's competitive brand leadership position.

The Life Partners restructuring is likely the first time ever a fraudulent scheme of this magnitude was converted to a legitimate enterprise, according to Dawn Ragan, Managing Director of Turnaround & Restructuring Services, whom led the transaction for Bridgepoint. "We are delighted to receive this recognition from the Global M&A Network for the great accomplishment achieved by our Turnaround team, on behalf of thousands of investors in the Life Partners portfolio," said Bill Patterson, Principal at Bridgepoint Consulting. "We have an outstanding team of professionals who are focused on delivering unique restructuring and business transformation solutions, and I am very proud of their dedication to and passion for serving our Texas clients."

Since 2008, Bridgepoint has helped more than 60 struggling companies with everything from Turnaround, Dispute Resolution, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and CRO Services. Learn more about the firm's comprehensive Turnaround services here.

"Every day, we help our clients navigate some very complex reorganizations or financial distress," said Ragan. "This is truly a testament to our teams' hard work, restructuring capability and ability to work across industries."

"Bridgepoint has and continues to be an excellent partner," said David Bennett, Bankruptcy & Restructuring Practice Leader for Thompson & Knight, Life Partners' Chapter 11 counsel. "We've been very impressed by their personalized services, which rivals some of the biggest firms out there thanks to its high-quality service delivery model and the teams' restructuring capability."

Winners will be honored at the Global M&A Network's Turnaround Atlas Awards Gala on Tuesday, April 4 in New York. The winners in each category are selected independently based on identifiable performance criteria, including restructuring style, sustainability, number of creditors, sector challenges, timeliness and jurisdictional intricacies.

About Bridgepoint Consulting

Bridgepoint Consulting is a leading Texas-based professional services firm that provides strategic services and highly qualified professionals to solve complex financial, management and technology challenges. Since 1999, we've been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, Bridgepoint's team of 140+ qualified professionals can help. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. For more information on Bridgepoint Consulting, please visit our website at www.BridgepointConsulting.com.