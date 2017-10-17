BridgeSTOR Announces the Coronado Cloud Server for Corporate Cloud File Sharing

Cloud File Servers with access-from-anywhere file sharing technology using S3 and NAS protocols with Active Directory authentication using existing NAS, SAN, DAS or Cloud Storage

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - BridgeSTOR, LLC, the company making cloud storage accessible, today announced the release of the Coronado Cloud Server System. The Coronado Cloud Server allows Corporations to build their own secure corporate file sharing environment using existing software and hardware in Corporate Data Centers or Public Cloud environments and is ideal for global collaboration, remote site servers and Corporate Users on the road without a VPN. The Coronado Servers contain access-from-anywhere technology allowing Corporate Users to access files from Mobile Apps, Tablets, Laptops and Corporate Workstations with Active Directory for global authentication and includes free iPhone and Android applications. All data is accessed in real time from anywhere using a global name space so devices are not required to Sync. Administrators may create their own servers, create their own security policies, build their own cloud applications and most importantly use their own storage. The Coronado Cloud Server was designed for hardware or virtual environments. Install the software on new or existing hardware or install the software on Virtual Machines in hyper-converged environments, VMware, Windows Hyper-V, Oracle Virtual Box, Linux KVM, Public Cloud Providers. The Coronado Cloud Servers are also compatible with all existing storage platforms including SAN, NAS, DAS, Object Storage or Public Cloud Storage.

Other key features and capabilities of the Coronado Cloud Server include native file support (no mangling of data), high speed ingest using local disk (including SSD) and background threads, a Global Namespace, Active Directory Integration, global file locking, version control, SSL with AES-256 bit military-strength encryption and extended S3 APIs. The Cloud Servers are also stateless and may be placed anywhere in the Corporate Environment.

"Coronado Cloud Servers allow corporations to build their own Box cloud environments," says John Matze, CEO, BridgeSTOR, LLC. "Now Administrators may allow users to share corporate file data but still maintain control of their data and the infrastructure with their own security."

BridgeSTOR, LLC

BridgeSTOR, LLC, the Cloud Storage Access Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, near San Diego has created a Cloud Storage File System (CSFS™) to extend and enhance the usability and manageability of cloud storage, including Amazon S3™, and other cloud vendors by transforming complex and sophisticated object-based storage into traditional file-based storage accessible by standard Windows or Linux-based applications and management tools. BridgeSTOR strives to make cloud data access simple and affordable to organizations of all sizes.