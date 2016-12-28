Bridging the Marketing Gap, Hitting Your Target Audience and Creating Buzzworthy Campaigns

C-Suite TV's Executive Perspectives Live talks embracing changes that create possibilities and how to determine a company's purpose

Gellman sat down with host Jeffrey Hayzlett to talk about finding a company's purpose, how to embrace changes that create great possibilities, bridging the marketing gap, finding the right target audience, and crafting timely and relevant campaigns, including election season insurance and MLB's All-Star Game ballots that engaged all thirty teams.

Esurance is a company that's looking to help people make smarter, more efficient choices and Alan Gellman tells Hayzlett that the company's starting point is asking "what's the purpose? What are we in for?" Their core belief system 'embraces changes that bring possibilities,' such as having a brand that's modern and relevant to their target audience.

Gellman also recounted some unique and timely campaigns that helped them create some buzz in the media. He described their "election insurance" campaign -- launched last April 1 as an April Fool's joke, but it resonated with the audience, especially during the highly-contentious election season. Another campaign that struck a chord was for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game ballots, as it was the first time people could only vote via mobile or desktop. As a result, the campaign got the most votes ever, more ballots were tabulated, which led to more engagement (from all thirty teams) and more impressions overall.

Gellman also tells Hayzlett about the changing roles of marketers. Historically, there has been two types of marketers: big brand marketers and deep performance marketers, or those who use direct mailers and other collaterals to communicate with clients. However, good marketers need to -- not only play multiple roles, but bridge the gap between big slogan/campaign marketing and deep performance marketers. Gellman says marketers have to think in 360 degrees and learn how to fully integrate the brand performance side of marketing and the metrics/ROI.

