A unique company that is known for beautifully bridging wetlands, water, roads, and more, looks deeper into what a bridge can be in society by highlighting how they give back

LUTZ, FL--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Inspired by the Give Day Tampa Bay activities taking place all over the bay area & social media, York Bridge Concepts™ (YBC) wanted to take a moment to encourage the kind spirit of giving and reflect on all the ways this small company makes a big impact in our community and beyond through our wonderful employees. The world is a large place with many causes that require support and initiatives from the minds of individuals that become groups that become movements that become change for the betterment of their initiatives. Collectively we are making a world of a difference, one gift at a time. By giving our time, ideas, voices, and donations, we as a society are the lifelines to the hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations.

As for our YBC family, we are actively spanning our world by participating in mission trips & outreach programs, donating to local charities, and supporting our schools & churches. Our senior bridge consultant, John York, is heading to the Dominican Republic with a Northpointe Church Missions group to bring a little sunshine to orphans and vulnerable children. Armed with collected goods and a caring heart John alongside his church family will embark on a journey that will change lives.

Our company, employees, and families are dedicated to bridging dreams into reality by supporting non-profit groups like Everyday Blessings, Cancer Survivors Park Alliance, YoungLife, Shriners Hospital for Children, Promise Love Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and Youth with a Mission to name a select few. For a full listing of the nonprofit organizations and their missions that we hold dear check our 'Bridging more than Places' note on Facebook. Every year we join the initiative for a better tomorrow that starts with today. A special thanks to the individuals that have a dream of being the good they see in the world, it's because of your passion that we can join you on this journey of global impacts.

If you're looking for a local cause check out this list at Give Day Tampa Bay! From charity golf tournaments to taking client partnerships to the next level, YBC is committed to the betterment of the communities we touch. Today and every day is a good day to give, you can make a difference!

