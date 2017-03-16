News Room
March 16, 2017

Brigadier Gold Announces Consolidation of Common Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Brigadier Gold Limited ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (NEX:BRG.H) is announcing that it has implemented a 30 for 1 consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares to be effective March 17, 2017.

The Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2017. The share certificates representing the consolidated common shares will be issued with a new CUSIP number but will remain trading under the same trading symbol "BRG.H".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

