Brigadier Gold Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 3, 2017) - Brigadier Gold Limited ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (NEX:BRG.H) has received the resignation of Robert Stikeman as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Stikeman for his service to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.