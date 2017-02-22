Brigadier Gold Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Appointment of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Brigadier Gold Limited ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (NEX:BRG.H) announces that it has been successful in its applications to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator and each of the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission, to revoke the cease trade orders issued on April 8, May 11 and August 28, 2015, respectively (the "Cease Trade Orders"). The Cease Trade Orders were issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2014, which filings were made on December 29, 2016. The Company intends to file a reinstatement application with the TSX Venture Exchange forthwith.

Additionally, following its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2017, where Grant Hall, Herb Kokotow and Alick Ryder were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, an additional director - Robert Dzisiak was appointed to the Board.

Robert Dzisiak is currently the Managing Partner of Engage Capital. He was the past President and CEO of R.J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc, an IIROC member firm, and the past President and CEO of CFG Canada which he started as a branch office of LFG, LLC in 1994. CFG was subsequently sold to Refco Canada where he served as President of Retail Operations until 2006. Rob has a Masters degree in Agricultural Economics and started his career as a consultant with Wharton Econometrics in Philadelphia. He subsequently worked in strategic planning for UGG and was the Canadian VP of Operations for Benson Quinn Co. Rob is a past Chairman of the Winnipeg Commodity Exchange where he also served as a director of the Winnipeg Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation. Rob has also spent several years in the public markets where he worked as the COO of a Merchant Bank and as a director/Chairman and officer of several publicly listed companies.

