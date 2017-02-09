Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

WATERTOWN, MA --(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. ( NYSE : BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 and provided guidance for the full year of 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights (compared to fourth quarter 2015):

Revenue increased 7% to $399 million

Income from operations increased 6% to $47 million

Net income decreased 28% to $17 million and diluted earnings per common share decreased 28% to $0.28

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted income from operations* increased 9% to $49 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 12% to $76 million

Adjusted net income* increased 17% to $33 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* increased 19% to $0.56

Year Ended December 31, 2016 Highlights (compared to year ended December 31, 2015):

Revenue increased 8% to $1.6 billion

Income from operations increased 9% to $197 million

Net income increased 1% to $95 million and diluted earnings per common share increased 3% to $1.55

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted income from operations* increased 10% to $200 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 10% to $299 million

Adjusted net income* increased 13% to $131 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* increased 17% to $2.16

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2016," said David Lissy, Chief Executive Officer. "Recent studies have shown that more and more young workers say that choosing the right employer is a key part of family planning. At Bright Horizons, we are leading the way in providing our employer clients and the working families that we serve across the world with the critical supports they need to successfully integrate work and life, and maximize their productivity."

"Our solid financial results in 2016 reflects the continued investments that we have made in the people and systems needed to strengthen our position as the leading provider in our field. Our deep commitment and long history of delivering high quality care, education and service allows us to grow and thrive as we engage employees through critical life stages in our broad suite of solutions. We are well positioned to continue to deliver on our growth plan in 2017," added Lissy.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

Revenue increased $26.9 million, or 7%, in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the fourth quarter of 2015 on contributions from new and ramping full service child care centers, average price increases of 3-4%, and expanded sales of back-up dependent care and educational advisory services.

Income from operations was $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $44.9 million in the same 2015 period, an increase of 6%, primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by increases in selling, general and administrative expenses including fees incurred to complete the refinancing of our debt in November 2016. The increase in gross profit and income from operations reflects operating leverage from enrollment gains in mature and ramping centers, contributions from new child care centers, new clients in the back-up dependent care and educational advisory services that have been added since the fourth quarter of 2015, and strong cost management. These contributions are partially offset by the costs during the ramp-up of certain new lease/consortium centers opened during 2015 and 2016, and ongoing investments in systems and personnel to support the delivery of our services. Net income was $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to net income of $23.9 million in 2015, a decrease of 28.4%, due to the $11.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the November 2016 debt refinancing. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.28 compared to $0.39 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, adjusted EBITDA increased $8.3 million, or 12%, to $76.4 million, and adjusted income from operations increased $3.8 million, or 9%, to $49.1 million, from the fourth quarter of 2015, due primarily to the expanded gross profit. Adjusted net income increased by $4.7 million, or 17%, to $33.5 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, on the expanded income from operations. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share increased 19% from $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2015 to $0.56 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,035 early care and education centers with the capacity to serve 115,000 children and families.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, straight line rent expense, stock-based compensation expense, expenses related to secondary offerings and debt financing transactions, and expenses associated with completed acquisitions. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before expenses related to the completion of secondary offerings and debt financing transactions, and expenses associated with completed acquisitions. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, secondary offering expenses, debt financing transaction expenses, expenses associated with completed acquisitions and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is a non-GAAP measure, calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in "Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the attached table "Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company generated approximately $211.5 million of cash flows from operations compared to $170.1 million in 2015, and invested $302.8 million in fixed assets and acquisitions compared to $155.4 million in 2015. Net cash provided by financing activities totaled $93.8 million in 2016 compared to $90.6 million used in 2015. In 2016, the Company repurchased a total of 1.7 million shares of common stock for $112.8 million compared to a total of 2.2 million shares of common stock for $128.1 million repurchased in 2015. During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company's cash and cash equivalents grew $1.3 million to $12.9 million.

2017 Outlook

As described below, the Company is providing certain financial guidance. For the full year 2017, the Company currently expects:

Revenue growth in 2017 in the range of 10-12%

Net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in the range of 28-31%

Adjusted net income growth and diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in the range of 17-20%

Diluted weighted average shares in the range of 61 million to 61.5 million shares

For a reconciliation, refer to the attached table "Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions will host an investor conference call today at 5:00 pm ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 or, for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer David Lissy. Replays of the entire call will be available through February 23, 2017 at 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, at 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13652937. The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of this press release are also available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, the industries in which we and our partners operate, our service offerings, and our 2017 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for child care and other dependent care services, including variation in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 29, 2016, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided non-GAAP measurements -- adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share -- which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are reconciled from the respective measures under GAAP in the attached table "Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, expenses related to the completion of secondary offerings and debt financing transactions, and expenses associated with completed acquisitions as well as tax effects associated with these items. The adjustments to net income and diluted earnings per common share in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the types of charges and costs excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per common share in prior quarters. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have an impact on the Company's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. The Company does not include potential expenses related to the completion of future secondary offerings and debt financing transactions, or expenses associated with completed acquisitions and the tax effects associated with these items in either the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance or in the corresponding GAAP measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying such expenses due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The Company provides center-based full service child care, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services to more than 1,100 clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada and India, including 150 FORTUNE 500 companies and more than 80 of Working Mother magazine's 2016 "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers." Bright Horizons has been recognized 16 times as one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and is one of the UK's Best Workplaces as designated by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Bright Horizons is headquartered in Watertown, MA. The Company's web site is located at www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 % 2015 % Revenue $ 398,537 100.0 % $ 371,596 100.0 % Cost of services 299,321 75.1 % 281,693 75.8 % Gross profit 99,216 24.9 % 89,903 24.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,564 10.9 % 38,010 10.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 8,304 2.0 % 7,011 1.8 % Income from operations 47,348 12.0 % 44,882 12.2 % Loss on extinguishment of debt (11,117 ) (2.8 )% - - % Interest expense - net (11,434 ) (3.0 )% (10,732 ) (3.0 )% Income before income taxes 24,797 6.2 % 34,150 9.2 % Income tax expense (7,677 ) (1.9 )% (10,232 ) (2.8 )% Net income $ 17,120 4.3 % $ 23,918 6.4 % Earnings per common share: Common stock - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.40 Common stock - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.39 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 58,936,701 60,005,507 Common stock - diluted 60,168,025 61,548,783

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2016 % 2015 % Revenue $ 1,569,841 100.0 % $ 1,458,445 100.0 % Cost of services 1,178,994 75.1 % 1,100,690 75.5 % Gross profit 390,847 24.9 % 357,755 24.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 163,967 10.4 % 148,164 10.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 29,642 1.9 % 27,989 1.9 % Income from operations 197,238 12.6 % 181,602 12.4 % Loss on extinguishment of debt (11,117 ) (0.7 )% - - % Interest expense - net (42,924 ) (2.7 )% (41,446 ) (2.8 )% Income before income taxes 143,197 9.2 % 140,156 9.6 % Income tax expense (48,437 ) (3.1 )% (46,229 ) (3.2 )% Net income $ 94,760 6.1 % $ 93,927 6.4 % Earnings per share: Common stock - basic $ 1.59 $ 1.53 Common stock - diluted $ 1.55 $ 1.50 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 59,229,069 60,835,574 Common stock - diluted 60,594,895 62,360,778

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,856 $ 11,539 Accounts receivable - net 97,212 97,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,985 43,879 Total current assets 160,053 152,713 Fixed assets - net 529,432 429,736 Goodwill 1,271,366 1,147,809 Other intangibles - net 374,566 389,331 Other assets 32,915 30,952 Total assets $ 2,368,332 $ 2,150,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,750 $ 9,550 Borrowings on revolving line of credit 76,000 24,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 127,284 114,776 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 182,861 157,017 Total current liabilities 396,895 305,343 Long-term debt - net 1,054,009 905,661 Deferred income taxes 111,711 113,100 Other long-term liabilities 117,850 98,829 Total liabilities 1,680,465 1,422,933 Total stockholders' equity 687,867 727,608 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,368,332 $ 2,150,541

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2016 2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 94,760 $ 93,927 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85,284 78,666 Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,117 - Stock-based compensation 11,646 9,200 Deferred income taxes (12,121 ) (758 ) Other non-cash adjustments - net 5,936 6,902 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (78 ) (13,340 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,289 ) (8,248 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,138 (6,448 ) Other - net 18,127 10,155 Net cash provided by operating activities 211,520 170,056 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets - net of disposals (74,100 ) (77,735 ) Payments for acquisitions - net of cash acquired (228,737 ) (77.619 ) Net cash used in investing activities (302,837 ) (155,354 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Line of credit - net 52,000 24,000 Borrowings of long-term debt - net 1,065,610 - Extinguishment of long-term debt (922,488 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (1,002 ) - Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (914 ) - Principal payments of long-term debt (7,163 ) (9,550 ) Purchase of treasury stock (112,792 ) (128,103 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 11,678 9,811 Proceeds from the issuance of restricted stock 3,682 3,864 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options (7,747 ) - Tax benefits from stock-based compensation 12,891 9,397 Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities 93,755 (90,581 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,121 ) (468 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,317 (76,347 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 11,539 87,886 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 12,856 $ 11,539

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2016 Full service

center-based

care Back-up

dependent

care Other

educational

advisory

services Total Revenue $ 330,566 $ 54,097 $ 13,874 $ 398,537 Amortization of intangible assets 7,729 431 144 8,304 Income from operations 28,109 15,879 3,360 47,348 Adjusted income from operations (1) 29,826 15,879 3,360 49,065 Three months ended December 31, 2015 Revenue $ 311,735 $ 47,634 $ 12,227 $ 371,596 Amortization of intangible assets 6,687 182 142 7,011 Income from operations 26,137 14,808 3,937 44,882 Adjusted income from operations (2) 26,491 14,808 3,937 45,236

(1) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings, completed acquisitions and costs in connection with the November 2016 amendment to the Credit Agreement. (2) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings and completed acquisitions.

Year ended December 31, 2016 Full service

center-based

care Back-up

dependent

care Other

educational

advisory

services Total Revenue $ 1,321,699 $ 200,106 $ 48,036 $ 1,569,841 Amortization of intangibles assets 27,862 1,204 576 29,642 Income from operations 129,693 57,620 9,925 197,238 Adjusted income from operations (1) 132,178 57,620 9,925 199,723 Year ended December 31, 2015 Revenue $ 1,236,762 $ 181,574 $ 40,109 $ 1,458,445 Amortization of intangibles assets 26,690 725 574 27,989 Income from operations 115,149 56,891 9,562 181,602 Adjusted income from operations (2) 116,014 56,891 9,562 182,467

(1) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings, completed acquisitions and costs in connection with the January and November 2016 amendments to the Credit Agreement. (2) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings and completed acquisitions.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income $ 17,120 $ 23,918 $ 94,760 $ 93,927 Interest expense, net 11,434 10,732 42,924 41,446 Income tax expense 7,677 10,232 48,437 46,229 Depreciation 14,890 13,116 55,642 50,677 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,304 7,011 29,642 27,989 EBITDA 59,425 65,009 271,405 260,268 Additional adjustments: Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 11,117 - 11,117 - Deferred rent (c) 948 432 2,562 2,736 Stock-based compensation expense 3,170 2,300 11,646 9,200 Expenses related to Credit Agreement amendments, stock offerings, and completed acquisitions (d) 1,717 354 2,485 865 Total adjustments 16,952 3,086 27,810 12,801 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,377 $ 68,095 $ 299,215 $ 273,069 Income from operations $ 47,348 $ 44,882 $ 197,238 $ 181,602 Expenses related to Credit Agreement amendments, stock offerings, and completed acquisitions (d) 1,717 354 2,485 865 Adjusted income from operations $ 49,065 $ 45,236 $ 199,723 $ 182,467 Net income $ 17,120 $ 23,918 $ 94,760 $ 93,927 Income tax expense 7,677 10,232 48,437 46,229 Income before tax 24,797 34,150 143,197 140,156 Stock-based compensation expense 3,170 2,300 11,646 9,200 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,304 7,011 29,642 27,989 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 11,117 - 11,117 - Expenses related to Credit Agreement amendments, stock offerings, and completed acquisitions (d) 1,717 354 2,485 865 Adjusted income before tax 49,105 43,815 198,087 178,210 Adjusted income tax expense (e) (15,650 ) (15,109 ) (67,350 ) (62,819 ) Adjusted net income $ 33,455 $ 28,706 $ 130,737 $ 115,391 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 60,168,025 61,548,783 60,594,895 62,360,778 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 2.16 $ 1.85

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Forward Guidance (g) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Low High Low High Net income $ 26,000 $ 26,600 $ 122,000 $ 124,000 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 3,000 3,000 13,000 14,000 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,000 8,250 32,000 33,000 Tax impact of adjustments (f) (3,500 ) (3,600 ) (13,000 ) (13,500 ) Adjusted net income $ 33,500 $ 34,250 $ 154,000 $ 157,500 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 1.99 $ 2.03 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.05 0.21 0.23 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 0.13 0.13 0.53 0.54 Tax impact of adjustments (f) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.21 ) (0.22 ) Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 2.52 $ 2.58