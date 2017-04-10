Bright Horizons Named a Top Workplace by the Denver Post

BROOMFIELD, CO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions® today announced it has been named once again to the 2017 Denver Post Top Workplaces list. Bright Horizons is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education, educational counseling and other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life.

"We are proud that once again the Denver Post has recognized how our dedicated employees continue to make Bright Horizons one of the Top Places to Work in Colorado," said Bright Horizons Chief Executive Officer David Lissy. "Whether in our contact center in Broomfield or our child care and early education centers, our employees demonstrate a commitment to working families and to one another. They are what makes Bright Horizons a great place to work because they bring not only commitment and hard work to their job every day, but they also know how important comradery and fun are in the workplace."

Bright Horizons has more than 700 employees in the state of Colorado at 14 early childhood care and education centers and a Customer Contact Center, which supports the company's full-service child care centers and preschools along with its emergency back-up care, EdAssist, and College Coach businesses.

This recognition comes on the heels of the company being recognized by Fortune magazine for the 17th time as a "100 Best" company. Bright Horizons was on the list alongside many of its employer clients that provide their employees with work/life benefits to help manage their job and family responsibilities. More than half of the employers on the Fortune list, including seven of the top ten, were Bright Horizons clients.

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Workplace Dynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The Company provides center-based full service child care, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services to more than 1,100 clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada and India, including 150 FORTUNE 500 companies and more than 80 of Working Mother magazine's 2016 "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers." Bright Horizons has been recognized 17 times as one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and is one of the UK's Best Workplaces as designated by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Bright Horizons is headquartered in Watertown, MA. The Company's web site is located at www.brighthorizons.com.