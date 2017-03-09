Bright Horizons named one of FORTUNE's "100 Best" for 17th time

WATERTOWN, MA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions®, a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employees and families address the challenges of work and life, today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE's 2017 list of "100 Best Companies to Work For." Bright Horizons is the only child care organization on the list, and this is the 17th time the company has been recognized by FORTUNE as a "100 Best" company.

"Throughout our 30 year history, the strength of the Bright Horizons family has been the commitment we have to each other and the communities of caring that our employees create in every classroom, center and office where we operate," said Bright Horizons Chief Executive Officer David Lissy. "This recognition speaks to the passion our employees bring to their work every day. Their commitment to serving our families, clients and one another with the highest standard of excellence is the lifeblood of our company's success, and I feel privileged to lead and work alongside so many talented and dedicated women and men."

Bright Horizons currently operates more than 1,000 child care centers worldwide and has evolved to offer a variety of services to support employers and their employees at different life stages. And throughout its growth, the organization has remained one that is about people serving people, including the company's own employees.

More than half of the employers on the FORTUNE list, including eight of the top ten, are Bright Horizons clients that provide their employees with work/life benefits to help manage their job and family responsibilities.

Bright Horizons was selected among hundreds of companies to be included on this year's list. Selection for the list is based on an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about the company's programs and practices. Great Place to Work® then evaluates each application using its unique methodology based on five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

To see the complete 2017 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and to learn more about how to build a high-trust workplace culture, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The Company provides center-based full service child care, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services to more than 1,100 clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada and India, including 150 FORTUNE 500 companies and more than 80 of Working Mother magazine's 2016 "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers." Bright Horizons has been recognized 16 times as one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and is one of the UK's Best Workplaces as designated by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Bright Horizons is headquartered in Watertown, MA. The Company's web site is located at www.brighthorizons.com.