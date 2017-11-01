Brightlink IP Wins 2017 Tech Culture Award from TMCnet

Award Program Honors the Best Places to Work in Technology

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Brightlink IP, the premier IP communications provider delivering carrier-grade voice, messaging and application-based services, announces today that it has won a 2017 Tech Culture Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online. Brightlink IP's winning submission emphasizes the company's collaborative, energetic culture, comprehensive benefits and its employees' opportunity for growth.

The TMCnet Tech Culture Award seeks to recognize the best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector. Honoring organizations committed to continuously improving the work-life balances of their employees including, but not limited to, growth potential, onsite culinary and recreational benefits, team building atmosphere, flexible hours, tuition and training programs, and attractive investment options, this award will distinguish technology organizations seeking to attract top talent.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Tech Culture Award," states Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We are proud to acknowledge the leaders who understand the importance of culture in the tech industry and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for these revolutionary companies."

"The key to Brightlink IP's success is our incredible team, so we're thrilled to celebrate this award that recognizes our ability to attract and retain top tech talent," comments Sean Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Brightlink IP. "We're so thankful for their hard work and make sure to treat them well by fostering a collaborative, high-growth environment, offering state-of-the-art perks and making sure their voices are heard at every turn."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

Click here to see all recipients of the 2017 Tech Culture Award.

About Brightlink IP

Brightlink IP is the premier IP communications provider delivering carrier-grade voice, messaging, and application-based services to enterprises and carriers around the world. As one of the largest IP-based communications providers globally, we are committed to innovation, customer satisfaction and exceeding expectations. We power our UC&C customers' products and services in the most critical industry verticals through a seamless, next-generation environment.

From carrier, OTT and enterprise voice services, to SMS and MMS messaging solutions, Brightlink IP provides cost-effective, customizable and easily-accessible solutions. We pride ourselves on industry-leading quality and efficient delivery of reliable services, built specifically for next-generation networks and applications. Our 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC), customer portals and APIs monitor all customer traffic and network services from end to end, ensuring flawless execution. Our trusted partnerships include the largest global carriers and most sophisticated enterprises. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class services to these partners consistently, every day.

Brightlink IP is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlinkIP.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.