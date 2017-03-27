Brightstar Corporation and StayinFront Connect to Improve Field Productivity, Efficiency and Sales Effectiveness

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - StayinFront, a global leader in mobile cloud-based field force solutions for consumer goods companies has been selected by Brightstar Corp., the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem, to support their retail field operations in Australia.

Brightstar chose StayinFront's best-in-class mobile SaaS-based solution to support its field team and provide a dynamic communication platform. The streamlined, easy-to-use tools provide field reps with a single source for journey planning, capturing and accessing store data, and educating store teams on new products and services, while providing management with real-time access to reporting and information from the field.

StayinFront will provide Brightstar with improved visibility into what's happening in stores and the ability to track and manage inventory and field operations more effectively. Using integrated monitoring tools, managers will be able to validate that field standards are met, and that field reps provide store consultants with the most current training and product information.

"We selected StayinFront for its global experience, easy-to-use applications and deep understanding of the consumer goods industry," said Rob Robertson, Director Retail Services, at Brightstar. "This partnership will help us improve productivity, provide more effective training in store, and identify new sales opportunities."

"We are pleased to be deploying StayinFront TouchCG® and StayinFront EdgeCG® for Brightstar, a leader in the telecommunications industry serving many major global companies," said Clarence Dent, Managing Director at StayinFront Australia. "Our ongoing commitment to technology innovation and deep engagement with our customers is empowering field sales teams across Australia and around the globe to do more, know more, and sell more.

About Brightstar

Brightstar simplifies the wireless world, making mobile technology accessible to everyone. A subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., Brightstar is the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem. Brightstar serves 50,000+ carrier, retail and enterprise customers across 100 countries, touches over 100,000 points of sale and participates in every stage of a device's lifecycle, from manufacturing to trade-in. The company processes over 100 million devices every year, providing innovative end-to-end services seamlessly integrated into customers' businesses. Visit www.Brightstar.com for more information.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit http://stayinfront.com.