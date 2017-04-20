Brightway Insurance expands in Pennsylvania as Irfan Khan opens an Agency in Nazareth, Pa

Brightway, The Khan Agency will open April 24

NAZARETH, PA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Brightway Insurance continues to grow as its third location in the Keystone State is scheduled to open next week. Veteran businessman and now Brightway Agency Owner, Irfan Khan, will open the doors to Brightway, The Khan Agency on Monday, April 24. While relatively new to Pennsylvania, Brightway Insurance is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

Khan looks forward to building a business that will help others in his community.

"As a Brightway Agency Owner, I have access to twice as many insurance companies than other independent Agents do," said Khan. "That, along with the backend support I get from Brightway, allows me to focus on finding customized policies so that each customer feels comfort in knowing their financial future is protected."

Khan comes to Brightway with more than a decade's experience in sales, including eight years at Penske Automotive Group. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey. He has a license to sell Property and Casualty insurance in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and speaks fluent English, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu. Khan and wife, Saima, have two sons. He loves playing basketball, karate and hiking in Lehigh Valley. Khan looks forward to introducing a better way to shop for insurance to his friends and neighbors in Nazareth, Lehigh Valley and nearby communities.

"We're extremely excited for Irfan Khan as he opens the newest Brightway Agency in Pennsylvania on Monday (April 24)," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "As the first person to bring Brightway Insurance to his community, he has a great opportunity to introduce a better and easier way to shop for insurance, making sure consumers get the coverage they want and need."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Khan Agency is located at 174 Nazareth Bath Highway (Easton Road) in Nazareth (in the same shopping plaza as Pacific Fusion). The agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and Umbrella insurance policies from a growing list of more than 25 insurance carriers including Bankers, Foremost, National General, Progressive and Safeco.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $451 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 13 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Khan Agency, visit BrightwayKhan.com or call 610-813-6116. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/20/11G136424/Images/Irfan_Khan-a8c4c59c0a1498abb6b23725f6f72f64.JPG