Brightway Insurance recaps 2016

Expansion into new states; double-digit percentage growth among company's accomplishments

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - More people seeking the American dream of business ownership are becoming Brightway Insurance Agency Owners enjoying a comprehensive system of support and the wealth-building benefits of residual income. As a result, more consumers are learning they get more choice and expert counsel when they entrust a local Brightway Insurance Agent with their insurance needs. And, the company grows its employee base to support Agency Owners and customers.

"That's what you call a win-win-win," said David Miller, Brightway Chairman and Co-founder of the national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. "And, since that's our operating mandate -- everything we do must be a win-win-win -- that suits us perfectly."

"When my brother, Michael, and I started Brightway in 2008, we looked at how insurance was sold and asked ourselves, 'What should be?' We determined that consumers deserve expert consultation from local agents and more choice of insurance companies, and we built our model around these core principles," Miller added. "We've always focused on delivering a superior customer experience and being true to our values. As a result, together with our Agency Owners, we've realized tremendous success."

In 2016, the company has grown in key areas, including:

Number of people in the Brightway system grew year-over-year to 722 as of year-end 2016

Annualized written premium grew to $436.7 million

Policies in force grew to nearly 300,000

In addition:

Brightway added new Multi-unit Owners to its ranks in the year so that 5 percent of Agency Owners are now Multi-Unit Owners

The company overhauled its primary website, Brightway.com and its agency sites, voted "Best Business Generating Websites of 2016" delivered three times as many leads to the company's Agency Owners in 2016 as compared to 2015

Brightway employees benefited the United Way of Northeast Florida and other local organizations through financial contributions exceeding $60,000 and nearly 400 books donated, as well as more than 120 toys collected for the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program

Brightway is releasing its 2016 figures in conjunction with its annual Kick-off Meeting to be held Jan. 12-13 at the Hilton Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla. Brightway Agency Owners and Insurance Agents from across the nation will convene in one location to start off the new year with training, networking, professional recognition and alignment with the team of insurance professionals supporting them.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support from a team of more than 220 insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two to one.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $436 million in annualized premium written, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 12 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about Agency Ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on Linkedin. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and find us on Facebook.