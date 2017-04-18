Brightway Insurance signs on six new Agencies in first quarter of 2017

Brightway Agencies offer more choice and expert counsel

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - During the first quarter of 2017, six people who want to reach their personal potential joined Brightway Insurance to leverage the comprehensive system of support Brightway offers to its Agency Owners. Their franchises will be located in:

Abilene, Texas

Fishers, Ind.

Miami Lakes, Fla.

Spokane, Wash.

Marana, Ariz.

Sedalia, Colo.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new Agency Owners to the Brightway family of nearly 140 Agency Owners in 17 states* who are serving their communities as the trusted source to provide expert counsel on insuring homes, cars and trucks, boats, businesses and much more," said Brightway Co-founder Michael Miller. "Brightway Agency Owners enjoy a comprehensive system of support that frees up their time to focus on new business sales. Everything else -- from Accounting to data analytics to Customer Service to Marketing and more -- is handled by our team of more than 200 insurance professionals at Brightway's Home Office in Jacksonville, Fla."

As a result of Brightway's system of support and our relationships with 150 insurance carriers, Brightway Agencies provide more choice than other independent Agents and consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.**

