Bringing high-speed internet access to rural residents in King Township and Huron County

KING TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Ontario are committed to investing in infrastructure that will grow the middle class and contribute to the development of the economy in communities across Canada.

Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament for King-Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Dr. Helena Jaczek, MPP for Oak Ridges-Markham, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, Brian McCullagh, Director of Business Development at Vianet, Glenn Grubb, President of Comcentric Networking Inc., and his Worship Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of King Township, today announced over $2.53 million in federal and provincial funding for two projects that will provide internet service to residents and businesses located in rural areas in King Township and surrounding subdivisions, and in Huron County.

In King Township, the project will expand the fibre optic broadband network to rural residents. In Huron County, the project will provide high-speed broadband service to 929 homes, dozens of small businesses and a school. The two projects will connect Canadians to the online resources they need and expand local businesses' potential for innovation and economic development.

Funding is being provided through the Small Communities Fund, which supports priority infrastructure projects in communities across the country that have less than 100,000 residents.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in infrastructure that strengthens the middle class, promotes economic prosperity and provides municipalities with the building blocks they need to support a high standard of living for Canadians and their families. Access to better, more reliable broadband connections will provide King Township and Huron County residents and businesses with new opportunities to participate in the digital economy and to take advantage of advances in telehealth, e-learning and remote access to government services."

Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament for King-Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These projects will bring critical broadband infrastructure to King Township and Huron County, helping people stay in touch with family and friends and ensuring businesses can compete in the global marketplace. Expanding broadband connectivity across Ontario is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives."

Dr. Helena Jaczek, MPP Oak Ridges-Markham, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

"Vianet is extremely excited to be involved in this wonderful opportunity. Vianet has provided Internet and connectivity solutions for underserved, rural and isolated communities for over 20 years. As the digital age explodes with new applications and ever increasing bandwidth demands, the only practical long term investment for connectivity to rural areas is fibre optic infrastructure. We thank the Mayor of King Township and Council for supporting this vision and the governments of Canada and Ontario for providing the funding to bring it to fruition. Building fibre optic networks in rural areas is costly and complex, but with governments, companies and end users all contributing, the broadband gap between rural and urban Canada will be overcome. Vianet looks forward to doing its part."

Will Gasteiger, President of Vianet

"Agri-business, small business and residents in Huron County need last-mile access to the extensive high speed backbone that currently exists in the county. This initiative will permit Comcentric's three participating co-operatives, HuronTel, Hay and Tuckersmith to extend access to more than 900 co-op members, allowing them to share in the benefits of the digital economy."

Glenn Grubb, President of Comcentric Networking Inc.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will invest $825,000 towards the King Township Fibre Optic Broadband Expansion project. The Government of Ontario will invest a matching $825,000 and Vianet will contribute the remainder of the project costs.

The Government of Canada will invest $444,115 towards the Huron Co-operatives Rural Broadband Improvement project. The Government of Ontario will invest a matching $444,115 and Comcentric Networking Inc. will contribute the remainder of the project costs.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

