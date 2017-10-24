Brio Gold Announces Third Quarter 2017 Operating Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operating results. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Brio Gold produced 42,913 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2017 at an average cash cost of $876 per ounce. A summary of Brio Gold's third quarter 2017 operating results is provided below.

Q3 2017 Production (oz) Pilar 19,045 Fazenda Brasileiro 15,915 Riacho dos Machados (RDM) 7,953 Consolidated Production 42,913 Cash Cost ($ per oz produced) Pilar $845 Fazenda Brasileiro $943 RDM $815 Consolidated Cash Cost $876 AISC ($ per oz produced) Pilar $1,085 Fazenda Brasileiro $1,158 RDM $1,241 Total Mine Site AISC $1,141 Consolidated AISC(1) $1,228

(1) Consolidated AISC includes corporate General & Administrative (G&A) costs.

Pilar

Production in the third quarter of 2017 at the Pilar Operation was 19,045 ounces, 6% lower than both the second quarter this year and the third quarter last year mainly due to reduced feed grade. Lower grade was a result of increased production from the lower grade Maria Lazara deposit and increased development tonnes at the main Pilar Mine which led to increased overall dilution at the Pilar Mine. While the Company intended to pursue increased development ore tonnage for higher production in the fourth quarter, it now plans on focusing on cost containment and increased grade, thereby reducing accelerated ore development. Although this is expected to impact production in the fourth quarter, ultimate cash flow should improve with reduced cost. The Company now expects 2017 production for Pilar to be 78,000 to 83,000 ounces.

Fazenda Brasileiro

At Fazenda Brasileiro, third quarter production was 15,915 ounces, 13% higher than the second quarter of 2017, as a result of higher grade, as planned. Third quarter production in 2017 was 8% lower than the same period last year. Feed grade significantly improved month-over-month within the quarter. The Company expects grade to continue to show continued improvements in the fourth quarter with production expected to increase and provide the strongest quarter for Fazenda Brasileiro in 2017. To reflect actual production to date, the Company expects production at Fazenda Brasileiro to be 60,000 to 65,000 ounces.

RDM

Production at RDM in the third quarter was 7,953 ounces as the mine was on care and maintenance since August 11th due to lack of water as a result of continued dry season conditions. The Company planned to restart operations in the beginning of October with the start of the rainy season. However, with the delay in rain the Company is keeping RDM on care and maintenance until there is consistent precipitation and is focused on reducing cash expenditures. The Company now assumes operations at RDM will be restarted in mid-November and as a result expects production for 2017 at RDM to be 45,000 to 50,000 ounces of gold. An ore stockpile was built up in the quarter to provide process flexibility for when the mine resumes production. Once restarted and with the water storage facility complete, operations are expected to run continuously allowing for reliable production. RDM is expected to reach full capacity with the completion of the powerline, which remains on schedule for commissioning in the second quarter of 2018.

Guidance

The Company has updated cost guidance as a result of a stronger effective foreign exchange rate realized to date as well as year to date higher costs at Fazenda Brasileiro and Pilar due to lower grade in the first three quarters of 2017. Brio Gold expects both grade and costs to improve at both operations in the fourth quarter. A summary of production and cost guidance for 2017 is provided below.

2017E Revised Guidance Production (oz) Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Pilar 83,000 - 88,000 78,000 - 83,000 Fazenda Brasileiro 65,000 - 70,000 60,000 - 65,000 RDM 50,000 - 65,000 45,000 - 50,000 Consolidated Brio Gold 198,000 - 223,000 183,000 - 198,000 Cash Costs ($ per oz) Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Pilar $740 - $760 $810 - $820 Fazenda Brasileiro $740 - $760 $855 - $865 RDM $900 - $920 $955 - $965 Consolidated Brio Gold $785 - $805 $860 - $870 AISC ($ per oz) Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Pilar $940 - $960 $1,005 - $1,015 Fazenda Brasileiro $910 - $930 $1,020 - $1,030 RDM $930 - $950 $1,110 - $1,120 Mine Site AISC $928 - $948 $1,035 - $1,040 Consolidated Brio Gold AISC(1) $995 - $1,015 $1,115 - $1,125

(1) Consolidated AISC includes corporate General & Administrative (G&A) costs.

The Company has currency hedging arrangements in place for 2017 to 2019. In 2017 and 2018, Brio Gold has R$672 million of forward rate contracts at a rate of R$3.55 to US$1.00 and R$672 million of zero-cost collars with average call and put strike prices of R$3.30 and R$3.90, respectively. In the quarter, the Company implemented R$120 million of forward rate contracts at a rate of R$3.40 to US$1.00 in 2019.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

