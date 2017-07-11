Brio Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release Date

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2017 financial results after market close on August 1, 2017 followed by a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am ET.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.