Brio Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release Date

SOURCE: Brio Gold
July 11, 2017 16:30 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2017 financial results after market close on August 1, 2017 followed by a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am ET.
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 2, 2017 until 1:00 p.m. ET on August 9, 2017.
About Brio Gold
Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Letitia WongVice President, Corporate Development Telephone: +1 (416) 860-6310Email: info@briogoldinc.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Letitia WongVice President, Corporate Development Telephone: +1 (416) 860-6310Email: info@briogoldinc.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds