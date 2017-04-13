Brio Gold Reports Fatality at Its Pilar Mine

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") today regretfully reports a fatality this morning at its Pilar mine in Goias State, Brazil. The employee, a driller, was fatally injured when caught on rotating drilling equipment. The employee was medivacked and passed away on the way to the hospital. The Company is investigating the incident and employee counselling is underway.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to our employee's family, friends and colleagues," said Gil Clausen, Brio Gold's president and CEO. "Safety is our highest priority at Brio Gold. We will thoroughly investigate this incident and we are providing our full support to the individual's family and our employees at the mine site."

About Brio Gold

