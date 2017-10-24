Brio Gold Secures US$22 Million Brazilian Bank Financing and Provides Santa Luz Project Update

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured US$22 million in credit facilities with three major Brazilian banks. The Company plans to utilize these credit facilities for working capital purposes at its operations and is currently assessing other debt funding alternatives including increasing its current US$75 million corporate credit facility and direct project financing for the completion of the Santa Luz Mine recommissioning project.

Santa Luz Update

The Company has reduced planned expenditures at the Santa Luz project over the next six months to manage its cash spend on the project as the RDM Mine powerline is being completed and that mine is brought to full production with significantly reduced cash costs. As a result, the Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled.

Brio Gold does not anticipate an increase in overall project costs due to this deferral. Project construction activities currently underway on site will continue but will be limited to day shift only. This deferral will allow the Company to fund the construction of Santa Luz with reduced debt compared to the original schedule as it will be able to increase funding from its operating cash flow.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started at the end of 2018. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

