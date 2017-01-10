Brionor Retains Trapeze Capital Corp. for Market Making Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATED NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brionor Resources Inc. ("Brionor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BNR) is pleased to announce that it has retained Trapeze Capital Corp. ("Trapeze") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Under the terms of the agreement dated January 2, 2017 (the "Agreement"), Trapeze will receive compensation of $5,500 per month for an initial term of six (6) months. Trapeze will not receive any Common Shares or Options of Brionor as compensation. However, Trapeze and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of Brionor. Brionor and Trapeze are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Trapeze is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organisation of TSX and a member of TSX.V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Trapeze as principal will be provided by Trapeze. The Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months and will automatically renew for an additional six (6) month period unless terminated by Brionor.

Brionor is a junior mining exploration company with a portfolio of exploration projects in Québec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.