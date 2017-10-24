British Controlled Oilfields Ltd. Receives Required Clearance Certificates From Tax Authorities

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

British Controlled Oilfields Ltd. ("BCO") announces that, in connection with its previously announced voluntary liquidation process pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act, it has now received the required clearance certificates from Canadian federal and Quebec tax authorities. As a result, BCO will shortly communicate with its shareholders regarding the distribution of its assets.