Brixmor Property Group's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE : BRX) is an open-air retail landlord operating on a national platform, with properties in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and other key markets. By partnering with high-visibility and well-respected retailers such as Kroger, TJX Companies, and Publix, Brixmor seeks to maximize productivity by focusing on local customer demand, thereby increasing foot traffic for its tenants, building a solid foundation for success, and creating a compelling value proposition for investors.

The second-largest open-air retail landlord in the United States

More than 500 properties in a geographically diversified portfolio

A self-funded reinvestment pipeline with yields of ~10%

~5,600 national, regional, and local tenants

Click here to view the Brixmor Corporate Fact Sheet

Click here to view the Brixmor Investor Presentation

Advisor Access spoke with Brixmor's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Angela Aman, about the Brixmor business plan.

Advisor Access: Can you describe the composition of Brixmor's portfolio?

Angela Aman: Brixmor Property Group is the second-largest open-air retail landlord in the country. Our national, geographically diversified portfolio includes more than 500 high-quality shopping centers comprising more than 86 million square feet, and is concentrated in established trade areas. Furthermore, our portfolio is leased to more than 5,600 highly productive tenants…

AA: Have you made recent acquisitions or embarked on new redevelopment projects that bolster the company's holdings?

Angela Aman: Part of our long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value involves expanding our critical mass in highly productive retail corridors that we know and understand. To accomplish this objective, we are selectively disposing of assets where value has been maximized, and redeploying that capital into both the redevelopment of existing assets and the acquisition of complementary properties in markets where we already operate…

Read the complete answers to these questions and the full interview with Brixmor HERE.

About Advisor Access:

Advisor Access brings compelling investment ideas to investors in the form of in-depth interviews with company management and the latest fact sheets and corporate presentations.

DISCLOSURE: Brixmor has paid Advisor Access a fee to distribute this email. Angela Aman had final approval of the content and is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements and opinions.