Brixton Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $3 Million

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: BBB) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $3.0 million (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of units ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.32 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.48 per share for a period of 36 months.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will advance the Company's Hog Heaven project and be used for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company may pay a finders' fee in respect of certain subscribers under the Private Placement in accordance with policies of the Exchange.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects.

Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

