Broadway Announces Executive and Board Changes -- Names Parnham President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH.F) ("Broadway" or the "Company") today announced strategic leadership changes by appointing Steve Hanson as Chairman and Duane Parnham as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Effective immediately, founder and Interim President and CEO Steve Hanson will serve as Chairman of the Board. Duane Parnham will accept the position of President and CEO and remain as a director of the Company.

"Steve has done a remarkable job of establishing Broadway from the beginning, assembling a highly professional team to advance our Madison copper-gold project. We will continue to work closely together as he provides ongoing oversight and direction as Chairman," said Duane Parnham, President and CEO of Broadway. "I've recently visited Butte, Montana and the Madison project site. Meeting with our geological and operational management team has given me a greater understanding of the leadership required to develop Madison into a world-class asset for the benefit of our shareholders. I am extremely excited to embrace this new role."

"Duane has decades of experience leading resource companies from startup to M&A activity, which has resulted in an impressive track record of success," said Steve Hanson, Chairman of Broadway. "This is an important transition, likely one of many to come, as we continue to develop Broadway into a leading metals company."

Shawn Parnham, CPA, CMA has been named an independent board member. Mr. Parnham is a highly experienced corporate finance executive with experience in both public and private company settings including external and internal reporting, acquisitions, divestiture, debt financing and treasury. He is currently Vice President Finance & Treasurer for Ontario-based IMT Corporation, a major manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and machined components to the heavy duty truck trailer, automotive OEM and defense industries. Prior to IMT, he was CFO of a diversified environmental services company, Green for Life Environmental (GFL) and held accounting positions at Turtle Island Recycling Corporation, Waste Services Inc. and Laidlaw Inc.

In connection with the appointment, Broadway has granted Mr. S. Parnham, consultants and employees a total of 515,000 options to purchase shares under the Company's stock option plan at $1.11 for a period of five years.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a resource company focused on development-stage projects with unexploited exploration potential. The company owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones that remain open for development in the mine's perimeter, the company's exploration program has identified new anomalies across its extensive land package that provides compelling drill targets that are believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization.

