Broadway Appoints Two New Independent Directors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH) ("Broadway" or the "Company") today announced that, at its Annual General and Special Meeting, the shareholders elected Dr. Roger Laine and Victoria Donato as independent directors to the Board of the Company.

"We are pleased to welcome Roger and Victoria to our Board of Directors. Roger brings tremendous geological expertise to the Company while Victoria is an experienced corporate executive whose financial insights and counsel will enhance our Board's existing skillset," said Steve Hanson, Chairman of Broadway Gold Mining. "We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we continue our exploration program at our Madison copper-gold project and work towards maximizing value for shareholders."

Roger Laine, PhD., is a geological engineer with over 40 years of experience in advanced mineral exploration, development, geo-statistics and reserve estimating, copper and copper-gold porphyry deposits, underground and open-pit mines, grade, and quality control using advance computerized information systems. He has held senior roles with several mining companies working in the Americas, West and Central Africa and Europe. Dr. Laine has worked with the Company's President and CEO Duane Parnham on two successful company boards, Giyani Gold Corp. and Forsys Metals Corp., and served as Forsys' Chief Geologist (2007-2011). Previous roles included Chief Geologist of Zappa Resources (1994-1996), President of ORO Argentina Ltda. (1996-2000), Vice President of Exploration at Landmark Minerals Inc. (2006-2007) and as Technical Advisor following that company's merger with Ucore Uranium Inc. (now Ucore Rare Metals Inc.). He also served a 7-year tenure as Vice President of Exploration for Amok Ltd. (a subsidiary of COGEMA, now part of AREVA). Dr. Laine holds his PhD in economic geology and geosciences from the University of Arizona at Tucson and graduated as a geological engineer from the Nancy Polytechnical Institute in France.

Victoria Donato is a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) with a background in audit, risk management, finance and compliance. She has 13 years of experience establishing structure, developing controls and improving efficiencies. Victoria developed her career at CI Investments in Internal Audit and heading Risk Management. Most recently, she was the CFO for one of CI Investments' hedge funds, Red Sky Capital Management. She has extensive experience with financial reporting, implementing processes and controls, developing structure and communicating with regulators. Victoria graduated with honors from Western University with in a degree in business.

In connection to the above appointments, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, Broadway has granted 400,000 options exercisable at $0.74 per share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options have a five-year term and vest immediately.

Chairman Steve Hanson, Duane Parnham, Suzanne Wood and Shawn Parnham were all re-elected to the Board of Directors. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo, did not stand for re-election but will continue to work with the Company on its 100%-owned Madison copper-gold project in the historic Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA.

"We thank Tim for his contributions to the Broadway Board of Directors and are pleased to continue working with him in his capacity as Chief Geologist and Qualified Person overseeing the Madison project with our team of consultants," said Steve Hanson.

Also at today's Annual General and Special Meeting, MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and a resolution was passed providing for the annual approval of Broadway's Rolling Share Option Plan.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a resource company focused on development-stage projects with advanced exploration potential. The company owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones that remain open for development in the mine's perimeter, the company's exploration program has identified new anomalies across its extensive land package that provide compelling drill targets that are believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization.

