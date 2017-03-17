Broadway Board Member Burchill Resigns

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH.F) ("Broadway" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Donn Burchill has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately. Broadway thanks Mr. Burchill for his service to the Company.

