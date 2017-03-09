Broadway CEO Tyler Moeller and CTO Joshua Walsky Named Among 2017 "World's Most Powerful Trading Executives" by Institutional Investor

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Broadway Technology, a leader in high-performance trading solutions, is pleased to announce that Institutional Investor has named Broadway cofounders and executives Tyler Moeller and Joshua Walsky to the 2017 Trading Tech 40, an annual list of the industry's most influential innovators and leaders. It is the sixth consecutive year that Broadway appears on this highly regarded list, beginning with the list's inception in 2012.

Institutional Investor characterizes this year's Trading 40 as "the world's most powerful trading executives" and "the top trading technologists on the planet" and commends them for "pioneering solutions to countless problems presented by the size and complexity of markets." As in prior years, Institutional Investor selected the list with input from industry experts, taking into account multiple leadership criteria including recent accomplishments, contributions to the industry at large, and pure technological innovation.

"It's an honor to be named to this prestigious list of the industry's top innovators and leaders," said Moeller. "Broadway is at the leading edge of the industry's rapid transformation. We're delivering the most advanced front-to-back cross-asset trading solutions available, and we've set the standard for interoperability and flexibility with the TOC. We're delighted to see Institutional Investor recognize these achievements."

"We're honored to be among this venerable group; it's a direct testament to the contributions of the whole Broadway team," affirmed Walsky. "As Institutional Investor rightly points out, top trading operations are increasingly sophisticated and complex, and intelligence has emerged as a common theme in trading automation. Our technology meets these needs out of the box, while also providing expansive control so users can customize, add proprietary value, and keep apace with changing requirements. As firms seek to add intelligence, increase transparency, reduce costs, and comply with major impending regulations like MiFID II, the TOC is superbly positioned to become the global platform for the industry."

Click here for the full story.

About Broadway Technology

Broadway Technology is a leading provider of high-performance fintech solutions and infrastructure to top global, regional and national banks; brokers; and the buy-side. Founded in 2003 by experts in enterprise software and quantitative trading, Broadway has employees worldwide with offices in New York, Austin, London, and Waterloo. To learn more about Broadway, visit us at: www.broadwaytechnology.com or contact us at: info@broadwaytechnology.com / tel: 646.912.6450.