Broadway Commences 2017 Phase I Drill Program at Madison Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ("Broadway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 4,500-foot (1,371-metre) Phase I surface drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Madison copper-gold project in the historic Butte-Anaconda, Montana, USA mining district.

This is the Company's first core drilling program specifically designed to verify known copper and gold mineralization identified during historic dill programs conducted in the 1980s and early 1990s. The program will also test potential copper and gold mineralization expansion west of existing underground workings and at depth.

All data collected from Broadway's planned series of drilling programs, sampling of historic drill core stored on site and any other relevant information may be used to deliver a new resource calculation and possible preliminary economic assessment.

AK Drilling, Inc. of Butte, Montana is the contractor performing the drill program. All analyses will be completed at the Elko, Nevada ALS Minerals Laboratory, an ISO 9001:2008 certified facility. Broadway's QA/QC protocols will include a series of standards or blanks inserted at regular intervals through the sample stream.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a Director of Broadway and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the famous Butte-Anaconda, Montana, USA mining region. The Madison copper-gold project is a permitted past-producing underground mine that Broadway is in the process of refurbishing with potential to expand known copper and gold zones that remain open for development. Outside the mining parameter, Broadway has also identified exploration potential within its extensive land package.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.