Broadway Completes Rehabilitation Work and Provides Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH) ("Broadway" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed rehabilitation of the Madison underground workings to Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) standards. This rehab will allow underground access into the Madison Mine to review work completed by the previous owner between 2007 and 2013. Broadway will also be mapping and sampling the accessible workings to assist in its evaluation of the property and search for additional copper and gold mineralization. The Company plans to immediately enter into an underground drilling contract to evaluate and test targets beneath the Madison workings.

On January 9, 2017, Broadway commenced a Phase I surface drilling program. Six holes totaling 1,109 metres (3,638 feet) have been completed to date with depths ranging from 136 metres (445 feet) to 260 metres (852 feet). These holes are targeting copper and gold zones identified in historic drilling. Holes C17-01 and C17-02 have now been shipped to lab for analysis.

The entire length of core is sawn in half and sampled in continuous 0.9-metre (3.0-foot) intervals from top to bottom. All samples from the 2017 drilling program will be shipped to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility. Broadway is utilizing a program of third party standards and blanks inserted at regular intervals through the sample stream as its QA/QC program.

Broadway also announces that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

In consideration of the services provided by Integral, Broadway will pay Integral a monthly fee of $5,000.00. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Broadway and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The agreement is for 12 months and can be terminated after 90 days on 30 days notice.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a Director of Broadway and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Integral Wealth Securities:

Integral Wealth Securities provides financing, strategic advisory, and market making services to emerging companies in three principal sectors: oil + gas, metals + mining, and diversified industries. The firm also works closely with institutional and high net worth investors who seek attractive risk adjusted returns through participation in these sectors via new issues or the secondary markets.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the famous Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison copper-gold project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway is in the process of refurbishing with potential to expand known copper and gold zones that remain open for development. Outside the mining parameter, Broadway has also identified exploration potential within its extensive land package.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.