Broadway Delivers More Copper-Gold Drill Results at Madison, Including 129 Feet of 1.47% Copper

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH.F) ("Broadway" or the "Company") announces assay results from drill holes C17-04, C17-05 and C17-06 of its 2017 surface drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Madison copper-gold project in the historic Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA.

Highlights from C17-05 include:

129-foot section grading 1.47% copper and 0.42 grams per tonne (g/t) gold between 479 feet and 608 feet including a 48-foot interval grading 2.13% copper and 0.18 g/t gold including a 21-foot interval grading 2.83% copper and 0.99 g/t gold. Visible native copper was noted throughout the entire 129-foot interval.

Individual three-foot samples from the interval ranged from a low of 0.234% to a high of 7.015% copper with 36 of the 43 samples returning values in excess of 0.5%.

In addition, an 18-foot interval returned 1.64 g/t gold and 0.04% copper and a second 24-foot interval returned 0.60% copper and 0.02 g/t gold.

Highlights from C17-04 include:

24-foot section grading 1.17 g/t gold and 0.05% copper between 267 feet and 291 feet with gold values ranging from 0.037 to 2.79 g/t gold.

12-foot section grading 0.81 g/t gold and 0.20% copper and between 360 feet and 372

Highlights from C17-06 include:

39-foot section grading 0.71 g/t gold and 0.001% copper and between 379 feet and 418 feet with gold values ranging from 0.092 to 1.878 g/t gold.

Assay Results Summary

Hole From To Interval Copper Gold (ft) (ft) (ft) (m) (%) (g/t) (oz/t) C17-05 479 608 129 39.3 1.47 0.42 0.035 including 524 572 48 14.6 2.13 0.18 0.004 including 566 587 21 10.1 2.83 0.99 0.143 C17-05 353 371 18 5.5 0.04 1.64 0.272 419 443 24 7.3 0.60 0.02 0.051 C17-06 379 418 39 11.9 0.001 0.71 0.086 C17-04 267 291 24 7.3 0.50 1.17 0.006 C17-04 360 372 12 3.7 0.20 0.81 0.001

The complete assay results for the intervals can be found on the current exploration page of the Company's website. The true thickness of the copper zone has not yet been established.

Hole C17-05 was collared on Section 16 as shown on the drill location plan with an objective to target copper mineralization 36 metres below C17-01 (previously announced returning 156 feet of 1.01% copper). The main 117-foot copper interval between 479 feet and 596 feet hit a jasperoid zone containing native copper and copper oxide minerals and first observation of chalcocite, followed by a 12-foot section between 596 feet and 608 feet characterized as an epidote - hedenbergite through epidote - diopside - garnet skarn zone. A second copper interval between 419 feet and 443 feet higher up in the hole was found and characterized as a jasperoid gossan zone containing copper oxides. The 18-foot gold interval between 353 feet and 371 feet was found within a 24-foot-thick polylithic breccia and limestone.

Hole C17-04 was collared on Section 17 as shown on the drill location plan with an objective to target the jasperoid zone. The copper interval in C17-04 was contained in a 12-foot jasperoid zone with no visible copper mineralization noted in the core. We believe that C17-04 appears to have missed our target and just caught the top of the jasperoid zone. As detailed in the previous news release, the jasperoid zone appears to begin approximately 300 to 400 feet below surface. The gold interval higher in the hole was contained in the lower 24 feet of a 60-foot-thick polylithic breccia and limestone.

Hole C17-06 was collared on Section 15 as shown on the drill location map with an objective to target the jasperoid zone below C17-07. This deeper hole intersected a series of epidote and epidote/diopside/garnet skarn zones but did not intersect the jasperoid. The 39-foot gold interval from 379 feet to 418 feet was located in the epidote skarn with disseminated pyrite.

The surface drilling results delivered from six holes to date continue to confirm the presence of native and oxide copper mineralization including some chalcocite copper minerals over significant widths in areas west of the main underground workings. Management is pleased with this relatively new information collected as the previous operators did not sample and assay these skarn zones and sections for copper and gold. Rather, they focused more on high-grade gold mining extraction from the underground 600-foot level. The next three surface holes of 12 drill holes remaining have been logged, sampled and shipped to ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis.

Broadway has also completed drilling of six underground holes. Assay results will be released once received and reviewed, with two of the holes already at the lab.

The drill is currently idle at C17-19 waiting on the completion of a down-the-hole geophysical survey due to the presence of semi and massive sulphides visually identified in a number of underground and surface drill holes. The survey known as Mise ala Masse will assist management in tracing the sulphide zone(s) for targeting future drilling. The survey will also assist with the interpretation of the deep IP survey completed late last year. Results of the Mise ala Masse survey will be released once completed.

All analyses were completed at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility. Broadway is utilizing a program of third-party standards and blanks inserted at regular intervals through the sample stream as its QA/QC program. AK Drilling, Inc. of Butte, Montana is the contractor performing the surface drilling programs.

Sample Preparation and Quality Control

Supervision, organization and splitting of drilling core samples were undertaken by company personnel. Samples were collected at three-foot intervals from half core samples. Samples were catalogued by Broadway geologists and stored in a secure location. Certified reference standards were placed in the sample stream of each drill hole at random intervals. Blank material was also inserted at random intervals. Samples were packed into rice bags, zap strapped and securely stored until they were turned over to the local trucking company for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C.

Laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality control samples from the lab include numerous control blanks, duplicates and standards. Reference standards used include OREAS-904, OREAS-45b, OGGeo08 and PGMS25. No issues were noted with analytical accuracy or precision.

Assay Techniques

Three different assay procedures were designed by ALS Minerals for the samples, based on the presence of copper sulfides or oxides, and native copper. The standard assay procedure of Au-ICP21 and Cu-ICP61 was applied to most of the samples. Au-ICP21 is a 30 gram fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. ICP61 is a 4 acid digestion of a 1 gram sample with an ICP finish. Samples with visible copper mineralization received a Cu-OG62 copper analysis, a four acid digestion of a 0.5 grams sample with ICP-AES finish. OG62 has a copper range from 0.001 to 40%, while the ICP61 analysis has a copper maximum range of 10,000 ppm. Samples with visible native copper received a duplicate Cu-OG62 analysis that included a WSH-22 procedure where the pulverizers are cleaned with barren material after every sample. Over-limit copper values from the ICP61 analyses received an OG62 procedure to determine the final Cu grade.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a Director of Broadway and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a resource company focused on development-stage projects with unexploited exploration potential. The company owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones that remain open for development in the mine's perimeter, the company's exploration program has identified new anomalies across its extensive land package that provide compelling drill targets that are believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.