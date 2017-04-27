Broadway Provides Private Placement Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH.F) ("Broadway" or the "Company") announces that due to changing market conditions it has determined to re-price its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Units") of the Company (the "Offering") to $0.90 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.60 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur shortly.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes and for geophysics, underground drilling and surface drilling on its Madison copper-gold project. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company will pay finders fees equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from investors introduced to the Company by such finders, and issue compensation options ("Compensation Options") equal to 10% of the number of units sold under the Offering. The Compensation Options will be exercisable to acquire one Unit for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.90 per Unit.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a resource company focused on development-stage projects with advanced exploration potential. The company owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones that remain open for development in the mine's perimeter, the company's exploration program has identified new anomalies across its extensive land package that provide compelling drill targets that are believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Broadway. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include statements relating to the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.