Broadway Reports High-Grade Drill Results in Upper Zone at Madison, Intercepts 156 Feet Copper-Gold

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ( FRANKFURT : BGH.F) ("Broadway" or the "Company") has received assay results from the first hole of its 2017 surface drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Madison copper-gold project in the historic Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA.

Highlights of the results from hole C17-01 include:

156-foot section grading 1.01% copper and 0.48 grams per tonne (g/t) gold between 342.5 feet and 498.5 feet including a 9-foot interval containing visible native copper in the core sample grading 7.14% and 0.56 g/t gold.

Individual 3-foot samples from the interval ranged from a low of 0.194% to a high of 10.14% copper with 35 of the 52 samples returning values in excess of 0.5%.

In addition a 12-foot interval returned 2.65 g/t gold and 0.829% copper, including a 3-foot interval that ran 7.35 g/t gold and 0.821% copper.

Hole From

To

Interval Copper Gold (ft) (ft) (ft) (m) (%) (g/t) (oz/t) C17-01 342.5 498.5 156 45.7 1.01 0.48 0.017 including 404.5 413.5 9 2.7 7.14 0.56 0.019 including 429.5 441.5 12 3.7 0.89 2.65 0.093 including 432.5 435.5 3 0.9 0.82 7.13 0.252

Complete assay results can be found under the Current Exploration Page on the Company's website.

"Drilling observations to date have exceeded management's expectation with the first hole returning excellent results. Previous operators at Madison had focused primarily on recovering gold yet we are seeing remarkable copper mineralization that should not be underestimated," said Duane Parnham, Chairman of Broadway Gold Mining. "Broadway looks forward to releasing further results in the weeks ahead."

The complete assay results for the intervals can be found on the current exploration page of the Company's website. The true thickness of the copper zone has not yet been established.

The 2017 Phase I and Phase 2 surface drilling program is designed to confirm and establish the extent of copper mineralization to the west of the decline, indicated from historic drilling. The first five holes drilled, logged and split are at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. Results of assays for the next four holes will be released once received.

The copper interval was centred on a 57-foot gossan jasperoid zone immediately below the fault contact with the Madison limestone. Copper mineralization extended into the bottom five feet of the limestone above the fault, through the 43 foot fault zone and also 50.5 feet below the jasperoid zone into the Radar Creek diorite. In addition to the native copper, copper oxides were noted at several locations through the interval.

All analyses were completed at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility. Broadway is utilizing a program of third party standards and blanks inserted at regular intervals through the sample stream as its QA/QC program. AK Drilling, Inc. of Butte, Montana is the contractor performing the surface drilling programs.

Sample Preparation and Quality Control

Supervision, organization and splitting of drilling core samples were undertaken by company personnel. Samples were collected at three-foot intervals from half core samples. Samples were catalogued by Broadway geologists and stored in a secure location. Certified reference standards were placed in the sample stream of each drill hole at random intervals. Blank material was also inserted at random intervals. Samples were packed into rice bags, zap strapped and securely stored until they were turned over to the local trucking company for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C.

Laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality control samples from the lab include numerous control blanks, duplicates and standards. Reference standards used include OREAS-904, OREAS-45b, OGGeo08 and PGMS25. No issues were noted with analytical accuracy or precision.

Assay Techniques

Three different assay procedures were designed by ALS Minerals for the samples, based on the presence of copper sulfides or oxides, and native copper. The standard assay procedure of Au-ICP21 and Cu-ICP61 was applied to most of the samples. Au-ICP21 is a 30 gram fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. ICP61 is a 4 acid digestion of a 1 gram sample with an ICP finish. Samples with visible copper mineralization received a Cu-OG62 copper analysis, a four acid digestion of a 0.5 grams sample with ICP-AES finish. OG62 has a copper range from 0.001 to 40%, while the ICP61 analysis has a copper maximum range of 10,000 ppm. Samples with visible native copper received a duplicate Cu-ICP61 analysis followed by a duplicate Cu-OG62 analysis that included a WSH-22 procedure where the pulverizers are cleaned with barren material after every sample. Over-limit copper values from the ICP61 analyses received an OG62 procedure to determine the final Cu grade.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a Director of Broadway and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the famous Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison copper-gold project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished with potential to expand known copper and gold zones that remain open for development. Outside the mining parameter, Broadway has also identified exploration potential within its extensive land package.

