Broadway Star Marin Mazzie Set to Headline Sixth Annual PRSSA Montclair State Benefit for Autism New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, NJ--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Fresh off a triumphant return to Broadway in "The King and I" after battling and beating ovarian cancer, actress and singer Marin Mazzie will headline the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media concert to benefit Autism New Jersey on Monday, April 3 at Memorial Auditorium at Montclair State. The performance will run from 7:30-9:30 pm. Joining her will be comic Sunda Croonquist and mentalist Manlow. The school's Public Relations Student Society of America is producing and hosting the event.

Nominated for three Tony awards and winner of the 2000 Outer Critics Circle Award for her starring performance in "Kiss Me Kate," Mazzie has been nominated for 15 different Broadway awards. She originated lead roles in such hits as "Passion" and "Ragtime," and she has also been seen in Monty Python's "Spamalot." Mazzie also starred as Gueneviere in the New York Philharmonic production of "Camelot" in 2008.

Croonquist has headlined the previous Montclair State Autism New Jersey benefit events. She can be seen every Wednesday night on JLTV's "James and Sunda." She also hosts "Mother-tainment" on Radio Titans.com. Additional credits include: "Law and Order," "The Today Show", "The Doctors" and Oprah's OWN. She hosts Hollywood's "All Star Comedy" at the world famous Laugh Factory every Saturday night.

Manlow is making a return visit to Montclair. His extraordinary talents have reached international recognition. Manlow appears regularly on radio and television programs. He has been seen on the television programs "That's Incredible," "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," "PM Magazine," and several European TV shows. He also hosted his own weekly TV program called, "Manlow's Meeting of the Minds," and has created and produced a syndicated radio show called, "Seekers of the Supernatural."

Eighth grade musical prodigy Jodi DiPiazza, and students from Montclair State's Musical Theater Freshman Revue fill out the program. Hosting the show will be students from the Montclair State Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

Tickets are $15 for adults and seven dollars for students. They may be purchased at the door, or by emailing weinerl@montclair.edu, or purchasing them at https://thestarsshineonautismnj.eventbrite.com.

