Broadway Wins Sell-Side Technology Award for Best Smart Order Routing Product/Tool for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Broadway Technology, a leader in high-performance fintech solutions, is pleased to announce that the Broadway Order Router & Algo Engine has again won "Best Smart Order Routing Product/Tool" at this year's Sell-Side Technology Awards held at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 5. This is Broadway's second consecutive win, following its initial win in 2016.

The annual Sell-Side Technology Awards are hosted by Waters magazine, WatersTechnology, and Sell-Side Technology to honor the leading technologies and vendors serving sell-side trading professionals. The award for "Best Smart Order Routing Product/Tool" highlights the top performer in its category across multiple dimensions: achieving best execution, accessing fragmented liquidity, and executing orders across multiple asset classes using smart algorithms that can learn from past experience while minimizing information leakage. Winner selection relied on an auditable, transparent methodology underpinned by the input and experience of eight judges, including four sell-side CIOs/consultants and four of Waters magazine's senior staff members.

"Broadway's technology has advanced significantly on multiple fronts, even since winning last year," said Victor Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology. "The urgency of best-execution mandates has become more intense and Broadway's ongoing enhancements to its smart order router reflect that. The tool's core advantage remains its synthesis of richness and flexibility: It's a turnkey solution, which also provides expansive control, allowing users to customize it and add proprietary value, while staying ahead of changing business and regulatory requirements."

"We are honored to be recognized by Waters as a consistent provider of market-leading technology year over year," said Broadway Chief Executive Officer Tyler Moeller. "Customers rely on our Order Router and advanced execution algorithms -- often in concert with our Broadway Dealer visual interface and a mix of our other Pricing, Ecommerce, Order Management, Analytics, Algo Trading, and Compliance products -- to execute over $125 trillion in trades annually across a wide range of asset classes. Our team has built a peerless record of delivering advanced global solutions to top institutions for well over a dozen years, so we're delighted to have our technology singled out as the best in its class, directly responsible for boosting execution quality in today's highly complex and competitive markets."

"This award is a tribute to our team's tireless efforts to innovate," said Broadway Chief Technology Officer Joshua Walsky. "The market pressures and regulatory demands facing sell-side firms are evolving fast. Our front-to-back cross-asset solutions not only meet customers' increasingly sophisticated immediate needs, they also enable our customers to add proprietary capabilities on their own, scale as needed, and adapt to evolving pressures and demands over time. No matter how their needs change, our technology is ready."

About Broadway Technology

Broadway Technology is a leading provider of high-performance fintech solutions and infrastructure to top global, regional and national banks; brokers; and the buy-side. Founded in 2003 by experts in enterprise software and quantitative trading, Broadway has employees worldwide with offices in New York, Austin, London, and Waterloo. To learn more about Broadway, visit us at: www.broadwaytechnology.com or contact us at: info@broadwaytechnology.com / tel: 646.912.6450.